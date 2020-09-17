|Most Popular Games
|PC Build
|Test PC
|News
|Dates
|Rating
|Days
|1
|Doom Eternal
|Mar-20-2020
|8.87
|
Out now
|
2
|
Cyberpunk 2077
|
Sep-17-2020
|
8.96
|
173 days
|
3
|
Half-Life: Alyx
|
Mar-23-2020
|
8.2
|
Out now
|
4
|
Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord
|
Mar-31-2020
|
8.98
|
3 days
|
5
|
Star Citizen
|
2020
|
7.67
|
-
|
6
|
Black Mesa
|
Mar-05-2020
|
9.27
|
Out now
|
7
|
Grand Theft Auto VI
|
TBA
|
8.31
|
-
|
8
|
Resident Evil 3 Remake
|
Apr-03-2020
|
8.72
|
6 days
|
9
|
Halo: The Master Chief Collection
|
Dec-03-2019
|
8.44
|
Out now
|
10
|
Microsoft Flight Simulator
|
2020
|
8.57
|
-
|
11
|
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|
Mar-11-2020
|
8.59
|
Out now
|
12
|
Minecraft RTX
|
2020
|
8.5
|
-
|
13
|
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
|
Mar-27-2020
|
7.8
|
Out now
|
14
|
Warcraft 3: Reforged
|
Jan-29-2020
|
5.44
|
Out now
|
15
|
Death Stranding
|
Jun-02-2020
|
7.64
|
66 days
|
16
|
Minecraft: Story Mode
|
Oct-13-2015
|
7.4
|
Out now
|
17
|
Horizon: Zero Dawn
|
Summer 2020
|
8.38
|
-
|
18
|
Minecraft: Dungeons
|
Spring 2020
|
6.75
|
-
|
19
|
Age of Empires IV
|
2020
|
8.89
|
-
|
20
|
Diablo 4
|
2020 Q4?
|
7.25
|
-
|Assemble with Care
|Mar-26-2020
|Charterstone: Digital Edition
|Mar-26-2020
|Cities: Skylines - Sunset Harbor
|Mar-26-2020
|Control: The Foundation
|Mar-26-2020
|Grand Guilds
|Mar-26-2020
|Mists of Noyah
|Mar-26-2020
|One Step From Eden
|Mar-26-2020
|The Room VR: A Dark Matter
|Mar-26-2020
|Last Oasis
|Mar-26-2020
|KnightOut
|Mar-27-2020
|One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
|Mar-27-2020
|Starport Delta
|Mar-28-2020
|Good Company
|Mar-31-2020
|Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord
|Mar-31-2020
|BulletRage
|Mar-31-2020
|Resident Evil 3 Remake
|Apr-03-2020
|Radio General
|Apr-09-2020
|Alder's Blood
|Apr-10-2020
|Eternal Radiance
|Apr-14-2020
|Main Assembly
|Apr-16-2020
|Drug Dealer Simulator
|Apr-16-2020
|MotoGP 20
|Apr-23-2020
|Gears Tactics
|Apr-28-2020
|Dread Nautical
|Apr-29-2020
|Imagine Earth
|Apr-30-2020
|Knock Harder
|Apr-30-2020
|TrackMania Nations Remake
|May-05-2020
|Cogret
|May-11-2020
|Wasteland 3
|May-18-2020
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor
|May-18-2020
|Control: The Foundation
|Mar-26-2020
|Grand Guilds
|Mar-26-2020
|One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
|Mar-27-2020
|Persona 5 Royal
|Mar-31-2020
|BulletRage
|Mar-31-2020
|Resident Evil 3 Remake
|Apr-03-2020
|Hellpoint
|Apr-16-2020
|Wasteland 3
|May-18-2020
|The Wonderful 101
|May-19-2020
|Cyberpunk 2077
|Sep-17-2020
|Death Stranding
|Jun-02-2020
|Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord
|Mar-31-2020
|Resident Evil 3 Remake
|Apr-03-2020
|Nvidia RTX 2070 Super vs AMD RX 5700 XT
|Nvidia RTX 2060 Super vs AMD RX 5700 XT
|Nvidia RTX 20r60 Super vs Nvidia RTX 2070
|Nvidia RTX 2070 Super 8GB vs Nvidia RTX 2080
|Intel Core i7-7820HK 4-Core 2.9GHz
|Feb-28
|Intel Core i7-10700K 8-Core 3.8GHz
|Feb-13
|AMD APU A6-9550 4-Core 3.8GHz
|Feb-06
|AMD APU A8-9600 4-Core 3.1GHz
|Feb-06
|AMD APU A10-9700E 4-Core 3.0GHz
|Feb-06
|AMD APU A10-9700 4-Core 3.5GHz
|Feb-06
|AMD APU A12-9800 4-Core 3.8GHz
|Feb-05
|AMD APU A12-9800E 4-Core 3.1GHz
|Feb-05
|GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
|Feb-12
|GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile
|Feb-12
|GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile
|Feb-12
|GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q
|Feb-12
|GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q
|Feb-12
|GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB Mobile
|Feb-12
|Radeon RX 5700 XT XFX THICC III Ultra 8GB
|Jan-24
|Radeon RX 5700 XT XFX THICC III 8GB
|Jan-24
|Doom Eternal
|Claim your free copy of Child of Light
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Xbox series x specs released
|Ps5 specs
|Assassin's Creed Odyssey
|From a Potato to a 4k Behemoth
|Ray Tracing on GTX 1080