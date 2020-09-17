AMD
INTEL Core i9/i7 - 9th & 8th Gen
Core i9-9980XE 18-Core 3.0GHz
Core i9-9960X 16-Core 3.1GHz
Core i9-7980XE 18-Core 2.6GHz
Core i9-9940X 14-Core 3.3GHz
Core i9-9920X 12-Core 3.5GHz
Core i9-9900X 10-Core 3.5GHz
Core i9-9900KS 8-Core 4.0GHz
Core i9-9820X 10-Core 3.3GHz
Core i9-9900KF 8-Core 3.6GHz
Core i9-9900K 8-Core 3.6GHz
Core i9-9900 8-Core 3.1GHz
Core i9-9900T 8-Core 2.1GHz
Core i7-9800X 8-Core 3.8GHz
Core i7-9700K 8-Core 3.6GHz
Core i7-9700KF 8-Core 3.6GHz
Core i7-9700F 8-Core 3.0GHz
Core i7-9700 8-Core 3.0GHz
Core i7-9700T 8-Core 2.0GHz
Core i7-8086K 6-Core 4.0GHz
Core i7-8700K 6-Core 3.7GHz
Core i7-8700 6-Core 3.2GHz
INTEL Core i5/i3 - 9th & 8th Gen
Core i5-9600K 6-Core 3.7GHz
Core i5-9600 6-Core 3.1GHz
Core i5-9600KF 6-Core 3.7GHz
Core i5-9500F 6-Core 3.0GHz
Core i5-9500 6-Core 3.0GHz
Core i5-9600T 6-Core 2.3GHz
Core i5-8600K 6-Core 3.6GHz
Core i5-8600 6-Core 3.1GHz
Core i5-8500 6-Core 3.0GHz
Core i5-8400 6-Core 2.8GHz
Core i5-8600T 6-Core 2.3GHz
Core i5-8500T 6-Core 2.1GHz
Core i5-8400T 6-Core 1.7GHz
Core i3-9350K 4-Core 4.0GHz
Core i3-9350KF 4-Core 4.0GHz
Core i3-9320 4-Core 3.7GHz
Core i3-9300 4-Core 3.7GHz
Core i3-9300T 4-Core 3.2GHz
Core i3-9100F 4-Core 3.6GHz
Core i3-9100 4-Core 3.6GHz
Core i3-9100T 4-Core 3.1GHz
Core i3-8350K 4-Core 4.00GHz
Core i3-8300 4-Core 3.7GHz
Core i3-8100 4-Core 3.6GHz
Core i3-8300T 4-Core 3.2GHz
Core i3-8100T 4-Core 3.1GHz
Core i3-8100F 4-Core 3.6GHz
Core i3-8000T 4-Core 3.1GHz
Core i3-8000 4-Core 3.6GHz
AMD Ryzen 3000 Series
Ryzen 9 3950X 16-Core 3.5GHz
Ryzen 9 3900X 12-Core 3.8GHz
Ryzen 9 3900 12-Core 3.1GHz
Ryzen 7 3800X 8-Core 3.9GHz
Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core 3.6GHz
Ryzen 7 3700 8-Core 3.6GHz
Ryzen 5 3600X 6-Core 3.8GHz
Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core 3.6GHz
Ryzen 5 3500X 6-Core 3.6GHz
AMD Ryzen 2000 series
Ryzen 7 2700X
Ryzen 7 2700 8-Core 3.2GHz
Ryzen 7 2700E 8-Core 2.8GHz
Ryzen 5 2600X 6-Core 3.6GHz
Ryzen 5 2600
Ryzen 5 2600E 6-Core 3.1GHz
Ryzen 5 2500X 4-Core 3.6GHz
Ryzen 5 2400G
Ryzen 5 2400GE 4-Core 3.2GHz
NVIDIA
AMD
NVIDIA GEFORCE 20 Series
Titan RTX
GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Super
GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
GeForce RTX 2080 Super 8GB
GeForce RTX 2080
GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB
GeForce RTX 2080 Mobile
GeForce RTX 2070
GeForce RTX 2060 Super 8GB
GeForce RTX 2070 Mobile
GeForce RTX 2060 6GB
GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile
NVIDIA GEFORCE 16 Series & 10 Series
GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
GeForce GTX 1080
GeForce GTX 1070 Ti
GeForce GTX 1070
GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB
GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB
GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB Mobile
GeForce GTX 1660
GeForce GTX 1060
GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB
GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB
GeForce GTX 1060 3GB
GeForce GTX 1650
GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile
AMD RX 5000 Series
Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB
Radeon RX 5700 8GB
Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB
Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB
Radeon RX 5500 XT 4GB
Radeon RX 5500M 8GB
AMD R-500 Series
Radeon Vega Frontier Edition 16GB
Radeon RX Vega 64 Air XT 8GB
Radeon RX Vega 64 Air 8GB
Radeon RX Vega 64 Nano 8GB
Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB
Radeon RX 590 8GB
Radeon RX 580 8GB
Radeon RX 5500 8GB
Radeon RX 580 4GB
Radeon RX 570X 8GB
Radeon RX 570 8GB
Radeon RX 570 4GB
Radeon RX 560 4GB
Radeon RX 560 2GB
Most Popular Games PC Build Test PC News Dates Rating Days
1 Doom Eternal
10
80
Mar-20-2020 8.87 Out now
2 Cyberpunk 2077
10
80
Sep-17-2020 8.96 173 days
3 Half-Life: Alyx
10
80
Mar-23-2020 8.2 Out now
4 Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord
10
80
Mar-31-2020 8.98 3 days
5 Star Citizen
10
80
2020 7.67 -
6 Black Mesa
10
80
Mar-05-2020 9.27 Out now
7 Grand Theft Auto VI
10
80
TBA 8.31 -
8 Resident Evil 3 Remake
10
80
Apr-03-2020 8.72 6 days
9 Halo: The Master Chief Collection
10
80
Dec-03-2019 8.44 Out now
10 Microsoft Flight Simulator
10
80
2020 8.57 -
11 Ori and the Will of the Wisps
10
80
Mar-11-2020 8.59 Out now
12 Minecraft RTX
10
80
2020 8.5 -
13 One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
10
80
Mar-27-2020 7.8 Out now
14 Warcraft 3: Reforged
10
80
Jan-29-2020 5.44 Out now
15 Death Stranding
10
80
Jun-02-2020 7.64 66 days
16 Minecraft: Story Mode
10
80
Oct-13-2015 7.4 Out now
17 Horizon: Zero Dawn
10
80
Summer 2020 8.38 -
18 Minecraft: Dungeons
10
80
Spring 2020 6.75 -
19 Age of Empires IV
10
80
2020 8.89 -
20 Diablo 4
10
80
2020 Q4? 7.25 -
Today's best price to performance hardware
Processors
  1. AMD Ryzen 5 2600 - $124.99
  2. AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core 3.6GHz - $174.99
  3. AMD Ryzen 3 3200G - $94.99
  4. Intel Core i3-9100F 4-Core 3.6GHz - $78.95
  5. Intel Core i5-9400F 6-Core 2.9GHz - $155.90
Graphics Cards
  1. Radeon RX 560 2GB - $99.99
  2. Radeon RX 570 XFX RS XXX 8GB - $139.99
  3. Radeon RX 570 8GB - $139.99
  4. GeForce GTX 1660 Super Asus Phoenix 6GB - $229.99
  5. GeForce GTX 1660 Super PNY Single Fan 6GB - $229.99
PC Release Dates
Release
Assemble with Care Mar-26-2020
Charterstone: Digital Edition Mar-26-2020
Cities: Skylines - Sunset Harbor Mar-26-2020
Control: The Foundation Mar-26-2020
Grand Guilds Mar-26-2020
Mists of Noyah Mar-26-2020
One Step From Eden Mar-26-2020
The Room VR: A Dark Matter Mar-26-2020
Last Oasis Mar-26-2020
KnightOut Mar-27-2020
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Mar-27-2020
Starport Delta Mar-28-2020
Good Company Mar-31-2020
Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Mar-31-2020
BulletRage Mar-31-2020
Resident Evil 3 Remake Apr-03-2020
Radio General Apr-09-2020
Alder's Blood Apr-10-2020
Eternal Radiance Apr-14-2020
Main Assembly Apr-16-2020
Drug Dealer Simulator Apr-16-2020
MotoGP 20 Apr-23-2020
Gears Tactics Apr-28-2020
Dread Nautical Apr-29-2020
Imagine Earth Apr-30-2020
Knock Harder Apr-30-2020
TrackMania Nations Remake May-05-2020
Cogret May-11-2020
Wasteland 3 May-18-2020
The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor May-18-2020
2020 Game System Requirements
Console Dates
Release
Control: The FoundationMar-26-2020
Grand GuildsMar-26-2020
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4Mar-27-2020
Persona 5 RoyalMar-31-2020
BulletRageMar-31-2020
Resident Evil 3 RemakeApr-03-2020
HellpointApr-16-2020
Wasteland 3May-18-2020
The Wonderful 101May-19-2020
More Release Dates
Most Demanding Upcoming Games
Can you run them?
Cyberpunk 2077 Sep-17-2020
Death Stranding Jun-02-2020
Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Mar-31-2020
Resident Evil 3 Remake Apr-03-2020
Nvidia RTX 2070 Super vs AMD RX 5700 XT
Nvidia RTX 2060 Super vs AMD RX 5700 XT
Nvidia RTX 20r60 Super vs Nvidia RTX 2070
Nvidia RTX 2070 Super 8GB vs Nvidia RTX 2080
CPU Added
Intel Core i7-7820HK 4-Core 2.9GHz Feb-28
Intel Core i7-10700K 8-Core 3.8GHz Feb-13
AMD APU A6-9550 4-Core 3.8GHz Feb-06
AMD APU A8-9600 4-Core 3.1GHz Feb-06
AMD APU A10-9700E 4-Core 3.0GHz Feb-06
AMD APU A10-9700 4-Core 3.5GHz Feb-06
AMD APU A12-9800 4-Core 3.8GHz Feb-05
AMD APU A12-9800E 4-Core 3.1GHz Feb-05
GPU Added
GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q Feb-12
GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile Feb-12
GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile Feb-12
GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q Feb-12
GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q Feb-12
GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB Mobile Feb-12
Radeon RX 5700 XT XFX THICC III Ultra 8GB Jan-24
Radeon RX 5700 XT XFX THICC III 8GB Jan-24
