I'm a huge fan of tennis games. It's not a genre that a huge number of people are fans of, but as I used to play tennis often I find it quite enjoyable to play tennis games as well. The last proper tennis game I played was Virtua Tennis 4 on PlayStation 3 and nothing else has caught my eye since.

Then I stumbled across AO Tennis 2 and thought I'd give it a try.

The gameplay is really where AO Tennis 2 shines. First things first, it's AO Tennis. This means the main mode is based on the Australian Open. However, if you play any other mode, all the other countries and courts are there if you want to play on them.

The Career Mode is the main event here and they've brought in what every other game has in the past couple years: interviews with the press corp such as we saw in F1 2019, FIFA and so on. This is a great addition and of course will affect your career. The option for yin and yang after a play is also quite cool: you can either go full Boris Becker and throw your toys out of the pram or be sportsmanlike, all of which will affect your questions and answers during the interview, which is a neat touch.

Along with challenging a call and watching the ball cam replay, Big Ant Studios did an amazing job with gameplay. However, one problem I have encountered is possibly a game breaker for some: when the ball is lobbed and hits the court once, the play is ruled done once the ball leaves the court boundaries. This is despite being clearly able to still reach the ball and return it - the play is ruled in or out and the point is finished. I found this hugely problematic when running back to get the ball but the play is called after just a single bounce. It's a huge oversight and hopefully something which gets fixed through a patch. It's not clear how that even squeezed through the developers for release but it's definitely not how tennis is played. If the ball is called out it's understandable but when it's clearly in. and you still have plenty of time to get to it, I'm not sure why the play is stopped. It's an unsightly blemish on what is otherwise an impeccable tennis simulation.

AO Tennis 2 largely looks decent and is certainly one of the more visually accomplished tennis games on the market. Player models look decently detailed with suffering from the stiff animations which can plague similar games. However, this is a small-scale which also pretty demanding despite this. A Radeon R9 390X or GeForce GTX 970 are recommended which seems a bit steep for a game of this ilk. Visually though, AO Tennis 2 is miles ahead of Virtua Tennis 4, along with the few other tennis competitors still kicking about.

There's an argument that AO Tennis 2 could probably have looked a bit better but it plays very smoothly without any issues. Loading times seem a bit long for what it is but overall the quality of the package holds together well. I believe Big Ant Studios is still using the same graphic engine as the original AO Tennis.

Overall, AO Tennis 2 plays and runs really well - this being one of the few tennis games on PC that does - it's just a bit of a shame that it falls flat in a few ways. The missing major players are a downfall: not having Serena Williams or Novak Djokovic is a bit odd in a game that's all about the Australian Open but tennis is probably a licensing nightmare.

Play ending with one bounce is also quite a bummer, but I'm sure that's something that will be fixed if people have even noticed that. I also tired to play multiplayer at the time of review and the game would crash and close itself so it still needs to be patched a few times. The single player career experience is where it's at though. AO Tennis 2's solo campaign is a thoroughly enjoyable time and it's here where I would say that is scores an ace.