When it comes to PC gaming, which graphics card you buy is just about the most important decision you can make in terms of performance. It's important you pick the best graphics cards to buy in 2020 as this would be the powerhouse for your PC gaming.

Fortunately, it's also the most modular of components so you're free to change your mind and upgrade whenever you want without worrying too much about motherboard compatibility, what sockets it uses, or any of the other potentially fiddly sides of gaming.

Ultimately, the graphics card you choose is going to come down to price. The more you spend, the better your PC gaming frame rates. For those who want to game at 1080p or lower, a budget graphics card will do. Anything shooting for AAA games at 4K will have to fork out for a top-tier graphics card.

Here we've outlined five of the best graphics card to buy in 2020, ranging from the best budget GPU all the way up to the best that money can buy. We will continually update this article as better options at these price points become available, including the imminent launch of the GeForce RTX Super and AMD Radeon 5000 series.

Best Budget

Suitable for: 1080p

For gamers on a tighter budget, you can now buy a Radeon RX 580 8GB for a price approaching dirt cheap. Variants of the 8GB model are available for as low as $169 and offer fantastic 1080p gaming performance. For those gunning for 1080p/60fps, the Radeon RX 580 8GB is a graphics which will absolutely do the job for the foreseeable future.

Solid gaming performance at 1080p in AAA titles can be had, pipping the GeForce GTX 1060 and delivering performance within a hair of the $210-230 GeForce GTX 1660. Pair it with a Ryzen 2200G and you’ve got yourself a potentially fantastic 1080p gaming build for less than $500 all-in.

Best Price to Performance

Suitable for: 1080p

Those seeking price to performance were arguably served well at the end of 2019. AMD finally ushered in some new competition and Nvidia was forced to return in kind. The GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB offers performance very close to our previous best price to performance card, the GTX 1660 Ti, albeit with a ~$50 cheaper price tag. You can currently pick an Nvidia GTX 1660 Super up for as cheap as $229 and it offers fantastic 1080p performance for the price. In fact, it basically makes the 1660 Ti irrelevant in today's market.

The GeForce GTX 1660 Super is based on the same TU116 GPU as the GTX 1660 Ti, albeit with much faster GDDR6 video memory. Performance-wise, the two graphics cards are neck and neck and the price to performance here is well in excess of what AMD can currently offer with either the Radeon RX 5500 or RX 5600 series.

Best for 1440p

Suitable for: 1080p, 1440p

Behold, a new contender for the middleweight crown. What the Radeon RX 5700 lacks in raytracing features it more than makes up for with fantastic price to performance at 1440p screen resolution. You can pick a Radeon RX 5700 up for as little as $329 right now, a full $100 cheaper than an RTX 2060 Super which offers almost identical performance.

Whether you're after 1440p/60fps or 1080p with high refresh rates, the Radeon RX 5700 is a fantastic all-rounder and a great comeback from AMD which knocks some of the more expensive members of the GeForce RTX 20 Series off their perch.

Best for Ray-Tracing

Suitable for: 1440p, Ray-Tracing

Obviously, the more powerful your graphics card, the better it'll be for titles with real-time ray-tracing support. However, when balancing up price to performance, the GeForce RTX 2070 Super hits the sweet spot at 1440p. It's a phenomenal QHD graphics card in its own right and it can top-notch performance in current RT-compatible titles.

Performance-wise, the GeForce RTX 2070 Super hovers very closer to the more expensive GeForce RTX 2080, yet it can be found for a relative bargain with prices starting at $499 for AIB models.

Best for VR

Suitable for: 1440p, High Refresh Rate & VR

If you're thinking about buying a graphics card specifically for VR, we'd imagine you're also thinking about buying Half-Life Alyx too. Valve's VR shooter looks as if it could be a demanding beast for VR enthusiasts and we'd recommend AMD's top-of-the-line Radeon RX 5700 XT to surely do the job.

In terms of VR performance, the Radeon RX 5700 XT can cost as little as $389 and yet absolutely thumps the similarly priced GeForce RTX 2060 Super in terms of VR performance.

There's basically a complete absence of ray-traced VR titles at the moment as well, meaning there's little reason to choose Nvidia over AMD for a VR GPU unless you're willing to pay top dollar for the fastest graphics cards in the world. For those who like to keep their budget a little more in check, the Radeon RX 5700 XT is the ideal solution.

The Fastest Graphics Card

Suitable for: 4K and High Refresh Rate

It’s now well over a year old and the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti is still the absolute performance champ. For those who want the best of the best, no expense spared, the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti is the big daddy. In terms of gaming performance, the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti is untouchable right now. It’s here where you’ll find top-of-line single-GPU 4K gaming performance, as well as the most reliable ray-tracing frame rates.

In terms of value for money, you’re paying a price premium for the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti in order to guarantee the best of the best. With the GeForce GTX Super series on the horizon, it may not remain the best for long though.