While Microsoft has done its best, keeping track of all the games coming and going from the Game Pass services isn't easy. With both Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass for PC to keep track of, some can slip through the net.

Here, we've got a continually updated article of every game available on Xbox Game Pass for PC, all the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC this month, and every game leaving the Xbox Game Pass for PC at the end of the month.

After a belting November, Microsoft isn't slowing down its PC Game Pass releases anytime soon. There are a ton of new Xbox Game Pass for PC games launching this month, including some huge day one releases such as Halo Reach and Phoenix Point, as well as a handful of indie gems like Pathologic 2, My Friend Pedro and Demon's Tilt.

A few PC classics have also been added in the week before Christmas, including the likes of Age of Wonders: Planetfall, Infinifactory and Metro: Last Light Redux.

We will continually update this article as more Xbox Game Pass for PC announcements are made.

There is a separate list of Xbox Game Pass for Xbox which can be seen here.

New Xbox Game Pass for PC Games for December

Halo Reach (December 3rd)

Phoenix Point (December 3rd)

My Friend Pedro (December 4th)

Europa Universalis IV (December 4th)

Faeria (December 4th)

Farming Simulator 17 (December 4th)

Demon's Tilt (December 6th)

Human: Fall Flat (December 12th)

Metro: Last Light Redux (December 12th)

Age of Wonders: Planetfall ( December 12th)

Pathologic 2 (December 12th)

Infinifactory (December 19th)

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass for PC in December

TBA

Confirmed Upcoming Xbox Game Pass for PC games

Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition (TBA)

Battletoads (TBA)

Bleeding Edge (March 24th, 2020)

Carrion (2020)

Cris Tales (2020)

Cyber Shadow (2020)

Dead Static Drive (TBA)

Double Kick Heroes (2020)

The Escapists 2 (Q4 2019)

Final Fantasy IX (2020)

Final Fantasy VII (2020)

Final Fantasy VIII (2020)

Final Fantasy X & X-2 (2020)

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (2020)

Final Fantasy XIII (2020)

Final Fantasy XIII-2 (2020)

Final Fantasy XIII: Lightning Returns (2020)

Final Fantasy XV (2020)

Forager (2020)

Genesis Noir (Q4 2019)

The Good Life (Autumn 2019)

Grounded (Spring 2020)

Halo Infinite (2020)

Haven (2020)

Ikenfell (2019)

Killer Queen Black (Autumn 2019)

Levelhead (2020)

Luna Nights (2020)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020)

Minecraft Dungeons (April 2020)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (March 11th, 2020)

Phogs (2020)

Psychonauts 2 (TBA)

Secret Neighbor (TBA)

She Dreams Elsewhere (2020)

Skatebird (2020)

Spiritfarer (2020)

Star Renegades (2020)

Streets of Rage 4 (2020)

Tell My Why (Summer 2020)

Totem Teller (2020)

Undermine (Summer 2019)

Unto the End (TBA)

Wasteland 3 (May 19th, 2020)

Way to the Woods (2020)

West of Dead (2020)

Yakuza Kiwami (Q1 2020)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Q1 2020)

Yakuza Zero (Q1 2020)

Every game on Xbox Games Pass for PC

Abzû

ACA Neo Geo Metal Slug X

Afterparty

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Ape Out

Apocalipsis

ARK: Survival Evolved

Astroneer

Bad North: Jotunn Edition

The Bard's Tale: Trilogy

The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Battle Chef Brigade Deluxe

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada

The Banner Saga

The Banner Saga 2

The Banner Saga 3

Blair Witch

Blazing Chrome

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bomber Crew

Book of Demons

Bridge Constructor: Portal

Broforce

Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons

Cities Skylines

Clustertruck

Creature in the Well

Crosscode

Crackdown 3

Creature in the Well

Darksiders 3

Dead by Daylight

Dead Cells

Dead Rising 4

Demon's Tilt

Descenders

Die for Valhalla

Dirt Rally 2.0

Dishonored 2

Disneyland Adventures

Downwell

Enter the Gungeon

Europa Universalis IV

Everspace

F1 2018

Faeria

Farming Simulator 17

Felix the Reaper

Fez

The Flame in the Flood

Football Manager 2019

For The King

Forza Horizon 4

Full Metal Furies

The Gardens Between

Gears 5

Gears of War 4

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Goat Simulator

Gonner Blueberry Edition

Guacamelee 2

Hello Neighbor

Halo Reach (December 3rd)

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo: Spartan Strike

Hatoful Boyfriend

Hearts of Iron IV

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Hollow Knight

Hotline Miami

Human: Fall Flat

Hydro Thunder Hurricane

Imperator: Rome

Infinifactory (December 19th)

Into The Breach

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingsway

The Last Door: Season 2

Lichtspeer

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro: Last Light Redux

Metro Exodus

The Messenger

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Minit

Momodora: Reverie Under The Moonlight

Moonlighter

Mudrunner

Munchkin: Quacked Quest

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

My Friend Pedro (December 4th)

My Time at Portia

Neon Chrome

Nightcall

Old Man's Journey

Operencia: The Stolen Sun

Opus Magnum

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Orwell

The Outer Worlds

Oxenfree

Pandemic: The Board Game

Pathologic 2 (December 12th)

Phoenix Point (December 3rd)

Prey

Rage 2

Recore

The Red Strings Club

Rime

Riptide GP: Renegade

Rise of Nations: Extended Edition

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Riverbond

Ruiner

Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure

Saints Row 4: Re-Elected

Samorost 3

Sea of Thieves

Shadow Tactics: Blade of the Shogun

Shadow Warrior 2

Shenmue I & II

Silence - The Whispered World 2

Slay the Spire

Smoke and Sacrifice

Snake Pass

Space Hulk: Tactics

State of Decay 2

State of Decay 2: Heartland

State of Mind

Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones

SteamWorld Dig 2

Stellaris

The Stillness of the Wind

Subnautica

Sunset Overdrive

Super Lucky's Tale

SUPERHOT

Supermarket Shriek

Surviving Mars

Tacoma

The Talos Principle

Thimbleweed Park

Thumper

Timespinner

Titan Quest: Anniversary Edition

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Tracks: The Train Set Game

The Turing Test

Unavowed

Undertale

Valkyria Chronicles

Vambrace: Cold Soul

Vampyr

Void Bastards

Wandersong

Wargroove

Wasteland 2: Director's Cut

We Happy Few

West of Loathing

Where The Water Tastes Like Wine

Wizard of Legend

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Worms W.M.D

Yoku's Island Express

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection

Games which left Xbox Game Pass for PC in November 2019

The Surge

Pony Island

Tyranny - Gold Edition

Football Manager 2019

Abzu

Games which left Xbox Game Pass for PC in October 2019