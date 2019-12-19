While Microsoft has done its best, keeping track of all the games coming and going from the Game Pass services isn't easy. With both Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass for PC to keep track of, some can slip through the net.
Here, we've got a continually updated article of every game available on Xbox Game Pass for PC, all the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC this month, and every game leaving the Xbox Game Pass for PC at the end of the month.
After a belting November, Microsoft isn't slowing down its PC Game Pass releases anytime soon. There are a ton of new Xbox Game Pass for PC games launching this month, including some huge day one releases such as Halo Reach and Phoenix Point, as well as a handful of indie gems like Pathologic 2, My Friend Pedro and Demon's Tilt.
A few PC classics have also been added in the week before Christmas, including the likes of Age of Wonders: Planetfall, Infinifactory and Metro: Last Light Redux.
We will continually update this article as more Xbox Game Pass for PC announcements are made.
New Xbox Game Pass for PC Games for December
- Halo Reach (December 3rd)
- Phoenix Point (December 3rd)
- My Friend Pedro (December 4th)
- Europa Universalis IV (December 4th)
- Faeria (December 4th)
- Farming Simulator 17 (December 4th)
- Demon's Tilt (December 6th)
- Human: Fall Flat (December 12th)
- Metro: Last Light Redux (December 12th)
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall (December 12th)
- Pathologic 2 (December 12th)
- Infinifactory (December 19th)
Games leaving Xbox Game Pass for PC in December
- TBA
Confirmed Upcoming Xbox Game Pass for PC games
- Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition (TBA)
- Battletoads (TBA)
- Bleeding Edge (March 24th, 2020)
- Carrion (2020)
- Cris Tales (2020)
- Cyber Shadow (2020)
- Dead Static Drive (TBA)
- Double Kick Heroes (2020)
- The Escapists 2 (Q4 2019)
- Final Fantasy IX (2020)
- Final Fantasy VII (2020)
- Final Fantasy VIII (2020)
- Final Fantasy X & X-2 (2020)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (2020)
- Final Fantasy XIII (2020)
- Final Fantasy XIII-2 (2020)
- Final Fantasy XIII: Lightning Returns (2020)
- Final Fantasy XV (2020)
- Forager (2020)
- Genesis Noir (Q4 2019)
- The Good Life (Autumn 2019)
- Grounded (Spring 2020)
- Halo Infinite (2020)
- Haven (2020)
- Ikenfell (2019)
- Killer Queen Black (Autumn 2019)
- Levelhead (2020)
- Luna Nights (2020)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020)
- Minecraft Dungeons (April 2020)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (March 11th, 2020)
- Phogs (2020)
- Psychonauts 2 (TBA)
- Secret Neighbor (TBA)
- She Dreams Elsewhere (2020)
- Skatebird (2020)
- Spiritfarer (2020)
- Star Renegades (2020)
- Streets of Rage 4 (2020)
- Tell My Why (Summer 2020)
- Totem Teller (2020)
- Undermine (Summer 2019)
- Unto the End (TBA)
- Wasteland 3 (May 19th, 2020)
- Way to the Woods (2020)
- West of Dead (2020)
- Yakuza Kiwami (Q1 2020)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Q1 2020)
- Yakuza Zero (Q1 2020)
Every game on Xbox Games Pass for PC
- Abzû
- ACA Neo Geo Metal Slug X
- Afterparty
- Age of Empires: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Ape Out
- Apocalipsis
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Astroneer
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition
- The Bard's Tale: Trilogy
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Battle Chef Brigade Deluxe
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada
- The Banner Saga
- The Banner Saga 2
- The Banner Saga 3
- Blair Witch
- Blazing Chrome
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Book of Demons
- Bridge Constructor: Portal
- Broforce
- Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons
- Cities Skylines
- Clustertruck
- Creature in the Well
- Crosscode
- Crackdown 3
- Darksiders 3
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Dead Rising 4
- Demon's Tilt
- Descenders
- Die for Valhalla
- Dirt Rally 2.0
- Dishonored 2
- Disneyland Adventures
- Downwell
- Enter the Gungeon
- Europa Universalis IV
- Everspace
- F1 2018
- Faeria
- Farming Simulator 17
- Felix the Reaper
- Fez
- The Flame in the Flood
- Football Manager 2019
- For The King
- Forza Horizon 4
- Full Metal Furies
- The Gardens Between
- Gears 5
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Goat Simulator
- Gonner Blueberry Edition
- Guacamelee 2
- Hello Neighbor
- Halo Reach (December 3rd)
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: Spartan Strike
- Hatoful Boyfriend
- Hearts of Iron IV
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Hollow Knight
- Hotline Miami
- Human: Fall Flat
- Hydro Thunder Hurricane
- Imperator: Rome
- Infinifactory (December 19th)
- Into The Breach
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingsway
- The Last Door: Season 2
- Lichtspeer
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Metro Exodus
- The Messenger
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Minit
- Momodora: Reverie Under The Moonlight
- Moonlighter
- Mudrunner
- Munchkin: Quacked Quest
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- My Friend Pedro (December 4th)
- My Time at Portia
- Neon Chrome
- Nightcall
- Old Man's Journey
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun
- Opus Magnum
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Orwell
- The Outer Worlds
- Oxenfree
- Pandemic: The Board Game
- Pathologic 2 (December 12th)
- Phoenix Point (December 3rd)
- Prey
- Rage 2
- Recore
- The Red Strings Club
- Rime
- Riptide GP: Renegade
- Rise of Nations: Extended Edition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Riverbond
- Ruiner
- Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
- Saints Row 4: Re-Elected
- Samorost 3
- Sea of Thieves
- Shadow Tactics: Blade of the Shogun
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Shenmue I & II
- Silence - The Whispered World 2
- Slay the Spire
- Smoke and Sacrifice
- Snake Pass
- Space Hulk: Tactics
- State of Decay 2
- State of Decay 2: Heartland
- State of Mind
- Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- Stellaris
- The Stillness of the Wind
- Subnautica
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Lucky's Tale
- SUPERHOT
- Supermarket Shriek
- Surviving Mars
- Tacoma
- The Talos Principle
- Thimbleweed Park
- Thumper
- Timespinner
- Titan Quest: Anniversary Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Tracks: The Train Set Game
- The Turing Test
- Unavowed
- Undertale
- Valkyria Chronicles
- Vambrace: Cold Soul
- Vampyr
- Void Bastards
- Wandersong
- Wargroove
- Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
- We Happy Few
- West of Loathing
- Where The Water Tastes Like Wine
- Wizard of Legend
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
- Worms W.M.D
- Yoku's Island Express
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
Games which left Xbox Game Pass for PC in November 2019
- The Surge
- Pony Island
- Tyranny - Gold Edition
- Football Manager 2019
- Abzu
Games which left Xbox Game Pass for PC in October 2019
- Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption