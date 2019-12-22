What are the best PC games to look forward to in 2020? It's always nice to have something to look forward to, and games are no different. Most of us know which games are right around the corner, but here are all the biggest and best games which are releasing on PC in 2020.

Not many of these games have firm release dates just yet but they are all confirmed to be coming to PC next year. There's something for just about everyone, along with a handful which are already looking like Game of the Year 2020 contenders. Cyberpunk 2077, we're looking right at ya.

We'll updating this list of the most anticipated games of 2020 as and when any juicy news is announced!

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot - January 16

Genre: Action, RPG, Open-World

Developer: CyberConnect2

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Relive Goku’s classic tale as you battle through iconic scenes from Dragon Ball Z history. DBZ: Kakarot is an open-world adventure in which you can fight, fish, eat, and train with the likes of Goku, Gohan, Vegeta, and more. Those gorgeous cel-shaded visuals certainly aren’t doing Kakarot any harm either.





The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners - January 23

Genre: Survival, Horror, VR

Developer: Skydance Interactive

Publisher: Skydance Interactive

Somehow, all these years later, The Walking Dead is still secretly one of the most watched TV shows on the planet. There's rich potential here for games, and The Walking Dead games have veered wildly from game of the year territory to absolute landfill. Here's hoping The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is the former. It's a VR game through and through, set within the ruins of flooded New Orleans during the zombie outbreak.

Journey to the Savage Planet - January 28

Genre: Action, Exploration

Developer: Typhoon Studios

Publisher: 505 Games

One for those who love co-op survival shenanigans, Journey to the Savage is a bright, colourful co-operative adventure which drops players on an uncharted planet kitted out with the bare minimum of equipment. Survey the different biomes, catalog the flora and fauna, take on quests, hunt for collectibles, and harvest materials to build new equipment with your 3D printer.

Warcraft III: Reforged - January 28

Genre: Strategy, Real Time, Fantasy

Developer: Blizzard

Publisher: Activision-Blizzard

Warcraft III: Reforged includes both the original Warcraft 3: Reign of Chaos and its The Frozen Throne expansion in one big packaged with includes seven distinct single-player campaigns and more than 60 missions.

We can already play all that though, so what we’re really after here is the complete graphical and audio overhaul, as well as the implementation of modern matchmaking services for PvP play which will be accessed through Blizzard’s own Battle.net service.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War - February 4

Genre: Shooter, Third-Person, Co-op

Developer: Rebellion

Publisher: Rebellion

There’s two things we just love shooting - god damn Nazis and stinking zombies, and Zombie Army 4: Dead War is full of both of them, AT THE SAME TIME. Who doesn’t want to shoot a Nazi zombie’s brains out? I rest my case. Zombie Army 4: Dead War will no doubt be the same intoxicating blend of waves of zombie hordes, an extensive campaign, and some of the best co-op action around.





Ori and the Will of the Wisps - March 11

Genre: Platformer, Exploration

Developer: Moon Studios

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

The original is arguably one of the greatest first-party games this generation for Microsoft, wrapping unbelievably gorgeous 2D visuals around a slick Metroidvania core. Ori and the Will of the Wisps promises to build on this formula with a much lengthier adventure, new movement abilities to unlock, and a revamped upgrade system with more than a few nods toward the esteemed Hollow Knight.

Doom Eternal - March 20

Genre: Shooter, First-Person

Developer: id Software

Publisher: Bethesda

Following that soul-crushing delay, Doom Eternal slipped out of its Holiday 2019 target and is now locked in to rip and tear in March. id Software's fast-paced gore-fuelled shooter features the iconic Doom Slayer returning to Earth to find it's suffered a demonic invasion. Doom Eternal features new weapons and tools such as a shoulder-mounted flamethrower, retractable wrist blades, double dash and a grappling hook, offering more opportunity for FPS chaos than ever before.

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord - March 2020

Genre: Action, Strategy, Historical, RPG, Open-World

Developer: TaleWorlds Entertainment

Publisher: TaleWorlds Entertainment

Trying to pigeonhole Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord into a genre is an unenviable task. It’s a Medieval everything-em-up. A hodge-podge of strategy, action, open-world exploration, city building, warfare, crafting, management, single-player, competitive online, and just about any other tag you can throw its way. Bannerlord could be the ultimate historical sandbox, one almost a decade in the making. In March 2020 we’ll finally discover whether it can live up to the hype.

Bleeding Edge - March 24

Genre: Action, Beat-Em-Up, Multiplayer

Developer: Ninja Theory

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

From the minds behind Hellblade and Enslaved, Bleeding Edge could neatly be surmised as Borderlands meets Overwatch. The online action game features 12 distinct characters with unique weapons and abilities, battling it out during hectic online encounters.

Half-Life: Alyx - March 2020

Genre: Shooter, Sci-Fi, VR

Developer: Valve

Publisher: Valve

Ending the 15-year wait for a new Half-Life, the VR exclusive Half-Life: Alyx is a prequel set before the events of Half-Life. You play as Alyx, obviously enough, recounting the events that happened prior to Gordon Freeman's reappearance in City 17. Valve is promising a proper AAA single-player VR experience with a lengthy campaign and high production values.

Skull & Bones - March 2020

Genre: Action, Naval Warfare

Developer: Ubisoft Singapore

Publisher: Ubisoft

Last seen disappearing into the Bermuda Triangle with a boat-load of rum, Skull & Bones has been conspicuous by its absence of late. Methinks Ubisoft Singapore has gone back to the drawing board somewhat, perhaps with a fleshed-out solo campaign. That said, we know the ship combat in Assassin’s Creed looks, sounds, and feels awesome, so a game such as Skull & Bones certainly has the building blocks from which to attempt the impossible - an actual, good, multiplayer naval warfare game.





Resident Evil 3 - April 3

Genre: Survival, Horror, Third-Person

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Resident Evil 2 Remake was nothing short of excellent, a masterclass in reinventing a classic game for a modern audience. Just a year and change later, Resident Evil 3 Remake is coming to do it all again for the PS1's final Resi Evil title. Expect a high-quality single-player campaign bolstered by the inclusion of the 4 v 1 asymmetric Resident Evil Resistance multiplayer mode.

Cyberpunk 2077 - April 16

Genre: RPG, Action, FPS , Open-World

Developer: CD Projekt RED

Publisher: CD Projekt

The biggest of them all. Cyberpunk 2077 has scooped up ‘Most Anticipated Game’ at the Global Game Awards for two years running, and we suspect it’ll soon make it three. Following in the footsteps of The Witcher 3, expectations for CP2077 are unbelievably high. We’re expecting a sprawling RPG through a cramped neon dystopia, the sort of Deus Ex sequel we’d always envisaged the future would bring us. Cyberpunk 2077 will be gorgeous, it’ll be huge, and it’ll surely be the biggest release of 2020.

Gears Tactics - April 28

Genre: Turn-based, Tactics, Strategy, Sci-Fi

Developer: Splash Damage

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

If XCOM doesn't have enough meatheads in it for your tastes then perhaps Gears Tactics may be interest? It's a turn-based tactical strategy game set within the Gears of War universe. Microsoft is touting a full-blown 40-hour campaign so there should be plenty here for tactics fans to sink their teeth into.

Minecraft Dungeons - April 2020

Genre: RPG, Dungeon Crawler, Action, Co-op

Developer: Mojang

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

The biggest game on the planet is about to get a new little sibling. Minecraft Dungeons is a co-operative dungeon dive for up to four players, all based on Mojang’s block-busting franchise. Built in Unreal Engine 4, Minecraft Dungeons utilises procedurally generated dungeons and randomly generated monsters to offer up endless adventuring.

Marvel’s Avengers - May 15

Genre: Action, Adventure, Brawler

Developer: Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal

Publisher: Square Enix

What do you get when your cross the biggest media brand on the planet today with a AAA videogame budget? The answer is Marvel’s Avengers, an old-school cinematic brawler featuring Marvel’s iconic cast of superheroes. In true Marvel Cinematic Universe form, fresh ideas are in short supply but the whole thing should at least be a fast-paced blast through iconic locations equipped with some top-drawer superpowers.

Wasteland 3 - May 19

Genre: RPG, Turn-Based, Post-Apocalyptic

Developer: inXile Entertainment

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Promising signs for the future is how we’d optimistically described Wasteland 2. It got swiftly outshone by Divinity: Original Sin but Brian Fargo’s return with the post-apocalyptic RPG which started it all certainly had some bite. Fast forward five years and say hello to Wasteland 3, a turn-based tactics game set in the frozen wasteland of Colorado. It’s looking as if we can expected a reworked dialogue system, revamped combat mechanics, massively overhauled visual, and a big-budget feel which could elevate inXile to the next level of RPG developers.

Oddworld: Soulstorm - Early 2020

Genre: Puzzle, Platformer, Adventure

Developer: Oddworld Inhabitants, Frima Studio, Fat Kraken Studios

Publisher: Oddworld Inhabitants

Oddworld is a franchise which, much like Abe himself, has clung on for dear life through thick and thin. We’ve waited a long, long time for a true sequel to Abe’s Odyssey and Lorne Lanning and his team have finally caved. Oddworld Soulstorm sticks to the 2.5D puzzle-adventure formula used for New ‘n’ Tasty, although this time they’re dubbing it ‘2.9D’. Everything’s 3D but the gameplay takes place on a 2D plane, albeit it with the Fez-like ability to transition perspectives in order to traverse its world.

Kerbal Space Program 2 - Spring 2020

Genre: Sandbox, Simulation, Space

Developer: Star Theory

Publisher: Private Division

How do you go about making the most comprehensive space physics simulation available on Steam even better? Well, we don’t know, but hopefully Star Theory will oblige us with the answer by the time Kerbal Space Program 2 is ready for launch. What we do know is that KSP2 will be friendly to newcomers, offer the ability to build space colonies, and introduce next-generation technology which allows for interstellar travel.





Outriders - September 2020

Genre: Shooter, Sci-Fi, Co-op

Developer: People Can Fly

Publisher: Square Enix

We’ve not much to go on for now but Outriders is a 1-3-player third-person shooter from People Can Fly, the creators of Bulletstorm. In Outriders, players can create their own character and head out into a ‘dark and desperate sci-fi universe’.

Halo Infinite - Holiday 2020

Genre: Shooter, Sci-Fi, Co-op, Online

Developer: 343 Industries

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Halo Infinite is the grandaddy of Microsoft releases and quite possibly a launch for Project Scarlett, as well as obviously coming to PC. The iconic Master Chief will take centre-stage once again, this time fueled by 343’s new Slipspace Engine. Details are still sketchy but it’s Halo, right? And an expected reboot as well. It’s about time, and we’re expecting this sci-fi shooter to be an absolute monster hit when it arrives on Holiday 2020.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 - 2020

Genre: RPG, Adventure, Horror, Action

Developer: Hardsuit Labs

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

November 16th, 2004, truly was a fantastic time to be a PC gamer. I mean, Half-Life 2 and Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines launching on the same day. I didn’t know what to do with myself for the best part of a month. I was knee deep in headcrabs and blood packs like you wouldn’t believe. Who’d have thought, 16 years later, Bloodlines would be the one which got a sequel. Bloodlines, which sold less than 80,000 copies. We’re not complaining though, this flawed masterpiece was an absolute gem and the very idea of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 has our incisors quivering in anticipation.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine - 2020

Genre: Shooter, Co-op, Sci-Fi

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Publisher: Ubisoft

Still quite the mystery to us, Rainbow Six Quarantine is a three-player co-op spin-off based on the Outbreak event from Rainbow Six Siege. Players head aboard alien space hulks filled with a terrifying technological parasite, choosing from a selection of familiar Operators, each with a unique skill.

Destroy All Humans! Remake - 2020

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Shooter

Developer: Black Forest Games, Pandemic Studios

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Destroy All Humans! Wasn’t exactly the most requested remake of all times but we’d be kidding ourselves if we didn’t have a little soft spot for its Mars Attacks DNA. A cult hit back in the day, Destroy All Humans! Remakes the PS2 classic with a modern facelift. You’ll become one of the little blue men themselves, invading Earth and bringing down the US government as you abduct cows and kill the puny humans with your alien weaponry.

Disintegration - 2020

Genre: Action, Strategy, Online, Sci-Fi

Developer: V1 Interactive

Publisher: Private Division

Disintegration is a curious little game from some Bungie alumni. Pilot a death-dealing Gravcycle and command a small squad of troops around in this first-person-shooter strategy game. With an extensive single-player campaign mode promises and all sorts of PvP shenanigans, Disintegration could well be a sleeper hit to keep an eye on.

Dying Light 2 - 2020

Genre: Action, Parkour, Co-op, Open-world

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland Publishing

The first Dying Light was a statement from Techland. A message that this studio had a whole lot more to give than the middling Dead Island. That leap we saw from Dead Island to Dying Light was humongous, and we’re expecting a similarly ambitious advance with Dying Light 2. Legendary writer Chris Avellone is on-board for narrative duties, overseeing a branching storyline which has huge ramifications on the world itself. The tried and trusted parkour-focused zombie-slashing gameplay is back too, this time with more creative combat, additional weapon types, and new Zeds to put out their misery.





Empire of Sin - 2020

Genre: Strategy, Turn-based, Crime

Developer: Romero Games

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

John Romero, co-founder of id Software and all-round FPS icon, isn’t the first name that comes to mind when you think of tactical turn-based strategy. His studio Romero Games is doing exactly that though with Empire of Sin, a strategy game set during Prohibition-era Chicago. Oversee your own criminal empire as you intimidate your way to being Chicago’s most feared don, expanding territory, building a team of loyal mobsters, and going to war with rival gangs. With Paradox Interactive picking up publishing duties, we expect they’ve noticed a game with surprising depths.

Humankind - 2020

Genre: 4X, Strategy, Historical

Developer: Amplitude Studios

Publisher: Sega

Move over Civilization, your time in the sun is OVER. You are but one of Gandhi’s latest irradiated victims. Humankind is the anticipated culmination of all Amplitude’s hard work in the 4X strategy genre, allowing players to rewrite the entire history of mankind over the course of millenia. Devise your own starter civilisation from hundreds of variables. Who knows, maybe you’ll actually get it right this time.

Microsoft Flight Simulator - 2020

Genre: Flight, Simulation

Developer: Microsoft

Publisher: Microsoft

It’s not often a game comes along these days and absolutely blows our mind with how good it looks but Microsoft Flight Simulator did just that. I mean, look at it. We’ve often heard this ephemeral idea of ‘the cloud’ but we’ve never truly noticed the benefit from there in front of our eyes. MS Flight Simulator is hooked up to Microsoft’s Azure AI and cloud computing service to deliver photorealistic graphical fidelity using satellite imagery. If it can marry its looks with top-drawer flight simulation then we should be in for a treat.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - 2020

Genre: Adventure, Platformer, Family, Sci-Fi

Developer: TT Games

Publisher: Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment

The Lego games have really settled into a well-worn groove this past decade. You could say TT Games has been getting a little too comfortable. The early innovations have given way to a tried and trusted template. Not so Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, a massive reinvention with full-blown behind-the-shoulder third-person, galaxy-hopping adventure, and a greatest hits package of all nine core movies.

The Settlers - 2020

Genre: RTS, City-building, Management

Developer: Blue Byte

Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft’s beloved and long-running town-management RTS The Settlers is back after a few years in the wilderness. The Settlers is the eighth game in the franchise, featuring a campaign centred on a group of Settlers sailing to an unknown land following a devastating earthquake. You’ll oversee their rebirth, exploring, conquering, and settling in new medieval lands as they became embroiled in an ancient mystery.





Twin Mirror - 2020

Genre: Adventure

Developer: Dontnod

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Dontnod won over our hearts and minds with two excellent seasons of Life is Strange and they’re taking those lessons learned for Twilight Zone-esque adventure Twin Mirror. Samuel us a 33-year-old man who returns to his hometown in West Virginia for the funeral of his best friend. After a night on the lash, he wakes up in his hotel room covered in blood and with no idea what’s been going on.

Psychonauts 2 - 2020

Genre: Platformer, Adventure

Developer: Double Fine

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Psychonauts 2 is one of the games we never thought we’d see. The sequel to a beloved yet commercially unsuccessful cult hit, Psychonauts 2 will be another brain-bending dive into the depths of the human subconscious. It’s a platform in which you use psycho abilities to physically roam around the minds of various characters, making use of Psi-Powers to navigate the psychedelic worlds.

Tales of Arise - 2020

Genre: JPRG, Action

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

For those outside the hardcore Tales fanbase, it’s been a bit of a running joke that every game looks the same as the last. They aren’t, obviously, but Tales was certainly a series still slavishly adhering to the ways of the PS2 and PS3 era. Not so Tales of Arise, a beautiful looking JRPG built on Unreal Engine 4 which is looking like an insane reinvention, even from the little we’ve seen of it.

Evil Genius 2 - 2020

Genre: Management, Strategy

Developer: Rebellion

Publisher: Rebellion

The return of a PC gaming great, Evil Genius 2: World Domination lets us loose with every child’s dream - building a giant underground lair to live in as a criminal mastermind. Construct a base, lay devious traps like shark tanks and laser beams, train your grunts, and defend it all from do-gooder spies trying to uncover your dastardly plans. Think James Bond meets Dungeon Keeper and you’re on the right track.

Chivalry 2 - 2020

Genre: Medieval Combat, Online, Action, First-Person

Developer: Torn Banner Studios

Publisher: Tripwire Interactive

OK so the Epic Games Store exclusivity deal may irk some folks but Chivalry 2 looks as if it’s shaping up to be a hell of a first-person online action game. Take part in epic 64-player battles inspired by classic medieval movies. Lay siege to castles, burn down villages, kill the peasants, and regain control of this fine land.

Gods & Monsters - 2020

Genre: Action, Adventure, Open-World

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

With The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Nintendo utilised Ubisoft’s patented open-world game design as a springboard to bigger and better places. Gods & Monsters could see Ubisoft returning the favour. It’s a sprawling action-adventure from the creators of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, this time in an idyllic storybook world of Greek gods and mythical monsters. It’s Kratos meets Link, basically, and that’s surely enough reason to be keeping an eye on this one.





Watch Dogs: Legion - 2020

Genre: Action, Shooter, Open-World

Developer: Ubisoft Toronto

Publisher: Ubisoft

Watch Dogs Legion exists because apparently you can’t get enough Brexit. It’s everything I see, hear, or even bloody smell these days, and now we’ve got a AAA title based on the dystopian fall out from a post-Brexit Britain. It’s all a very convoluted way of introducing guns to Watch Dogs Legion when it’s based in London, basically, but the unique hook in which you can play as any NPC (nonsensically) should certainly serve up some rogue-lite interest to this open-world third-person action-adventure.