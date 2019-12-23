Aside from the absolutely sublime Resident Evil 2 Remake, and Devotion for those who were lucky enough to snag it in time, 2019 ended up a fairly disappointing year for horror fans. Fret not though, your pants shall be soiled soon enough, dear gamers. 2020 is shaping up to be a treat in this regard, and we're sure there are also plenty of unannounced surprises on the way too.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is one of those games we thought would never happened. The original was a beloved cult-classic horror RPG but also the sort of game which barely made a dent in the sales charts. A sequel emerging some 15 years later certainly us by surprise and now we're itching to see a modern, more polished take on one of the great first-person RPGs in history. Set in contemporary Seattle during Christmas, Bloodlines 2 allows players to join one of the five vampire clans vying for control of the city.

While the original Little Nightmares was undeniably creepy, we couldn't help but let it win over our hearts. Little Nightmares II is the direct continuation, a suspense-adventure game in which players will step into the miniature shows of Mono. He meets Six, the raincoat-wearing star of the original, and together they head out to find out what terrible secrets lurk at The Signal Tower, which is emitting a humming transmission.

Now we’re really talking. It was a big surprise when Dying Light turned out to be as fantastic as it was, particularly when taken in the context of the Dead Island series. Techland is a studio that can identify and learn from its mistakes, which makes Dying Light 2 a very exciting prospect indeed. All the E3 2018 gameplay showcase did was have us thirsting for more, particularly when we heard master pen & paper storyteller Chris Avellone was getting in on the action.

Touted as a reverse horror game, Carrion pits players as an amorphous creature which was imprisoned by humans. Escaping from its confines, it stalks its prison and devours everything in its path. It's all fairly grotesque and unsettling, but being able to be the big bad boss certainly has us intrigued.

Revealed during Bethesda's E3 2019 press conference, GhostWire: Tokyo is still one heck of a mysterious game. The one trailer we've been lucky enough to glimpse looked like an absolutely fantastic scene setter though, and we've definitely got trust in Tango Gameworks, the team behind The Evil Within franchise. There is one small worry though - Ikumi Nakamura the creative director and art director on GhostWire: Tokyo, who revealed the game onstage at E3, left Tango Gameworks in September. Fingers crossed this is isn't a bad omen for GhostWire's prospects.

