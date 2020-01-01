What a relief. Last year, Microsoft could barely even scrape together enough announced games to make a Most Anticipated list, let alone good ones. 12 months is a long time in vidya games though; Microsoft's flurry of studio acquisitions and game announcements mean there are even some huge titles which haven't made the list this year.

After a rough start to the generation, the Xbox One is looking to close it out in fine style with a blockbuster list of Xbox and Windows Store exclusives.

Another year, another showing for Ori and the Will of the Wisps, which sadly didn't manage to launch in 2019. Ori and the Blind Forest was nothing less than a sublime Metroidvania, both from a design standpoint and its unparalleled 2D art. Ori and the Will of the Wisps looks to be very much a case of more of the same, but when the same is this good, who’s complaining.

You'd think, however many game we are into the Halo franchise now, that a new Halo would be very predictable. Halo Infinite ain't. 343 Industries' Xbox Scarlett launch title is still shrouded in mystery. It could be a wild reinvention of the Halo franchise, it could just be more of the same. Heck, it could even end up being a blatant Destiny rip-off. Whatever it is, we're truly desperate to find out. Halo is a fallen king and it's about time the Chief regained his crown.

I mean, what a treat. There were a ton of rumours surrounding Microsoft's Xbox E3 2019 conference but pretty much no one could've guessed an all-new Microsoft Flight Simulator would turn up and steal the show. MS Flight Sim is looking devastatingly good in early footage, utilising Microsoft's Azure cloud service to stream in petabytes of photorealistic scenery. It's going to be interesting to see just how much Microsoft Flight Simulator can appeal outside of the traditional hardcore flight sim audience.

Through some cruel twist of fate, the 1989 movie Honey, I Shrunk the Kids was never blessed with a videogame adaptation. 31 years later, we're about to get the next best thing. Legendary RPG developer Obsidian is behind Grounded, a co-operative survival game coming exclusively to Xbox platforms in which you play as teenagers shrunk to a diminutive size. It's a hell of an about turn for Obsidian but we're prepared to give them the benefit of the doubt with this one, Grounded is already looking like a mighty fun time if you can get a few buddies together.

Look, I don't know what it is. Rare's new game Everwild is as mysterious as it is easy on the eye. Somehow, despite years of disappointment at how Microsoft has handled Rare, we are still thirsting to discover what Everwild is all about. It looks to be some sort of nature-based adventure game, possibly in which you can enter the minds of animals. I'm really guessing here based on the teaser trailer though as it could be absolutely anything.