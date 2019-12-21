Sony's absolutely killed it with exclusive this gen and it doesn't look like that's changing any time soon. The likes of The Last of Us: Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima are right around the corner, and then we've got the prospect of the PlayStation 5 launch to drive hype levels through the roof. As it stands, Sony has no PS5 games officially announced, so this list could grow rapidly once the lid is taken off the next-gen console.

Considering the rate at which Yakuza is leaping to other players these days, we don't expect Yakuza 7, or Yakuza: Like A Dragon to use its specific name, to stay a PlayStation 4 exclusive for long. That said, Sony will have the monopoly on this game for the time being. Yakuza: Like A Dragon is a major reinvention for the franchise as well, shifting to an entire new cast of characters and, strangely enough, adopting turn-based combat. It's the Dragon Quest meets Shenmue mash-up we'd always dreamed of.

This is only one in the list which Sony hasn't officially announced yet but, well, there have been enough leaks and slips of the tongue for us to know that Guerrilla Games is absolutely working on a follow-up to Horizon: Zero Dawn. The Dutch studio has surely had enough of flirting with mediocrity (Killzone) and will follow up with a sequel to one of the most beloved new IP launches on PS4. Talking of PS4, don't expect this one to launch on Sony's current console. Horizon: Zero Dawn 2 has next-gen PlayStation 5 written all over it.







The announcement of a release date swiftly followed by a 100-day delay was like a kick in the nuts but if we're to be sensible for a moment we'd remember we're just a matter of months away from getting a sequel to one of the most critically acclaimed games in history. The Last of Us: Part II looks brutal, uncompromising, and a fitting farewell to a generation which Sony came, saw, and conquered.

PS4? PS5? We've got no idea at this point, honestly, but nothing will come between us and playing Sucker Punch's next game. Ghost of Tsushima has been put on the back-burner while Sony's been busy hyping Death Stranding and The Last of Us 2 to hell and back but we remain faithful this is on track for 2020.

Another one on the list which will almost assuredly come to PC sooner rather than later, Final Fantasy VII Remake was arguably the most celebrated game of E3 2019. Impressions from those who've had hands-on with the game could not be more positive. FFVII Remake is typical Square Enix, going above and beyond what we'd ever expect from a remake. This is a total reimagining of FFVII from the ground up, this time with a real-time combat system and stunning fully 3D visuals. The downside? This is just part one of the full saga and we could end up forking out for heaps of remakes.

Get voting for which game you're most hyped for, and if it's a game not mentioned here then let everyone else know what it is in the comments section below!