UPDATE: As expected, AMD has unleashed the eagerly anticipated 64-Core Ryzen Threadripper 3990X. The frankly monstrous 128-Thread processor can be yours from February 7th, provided you've got the alarmingly deep pockets required to afford this fearsome level of performance.

The so-called "one CPU to rule them all" is a reconfigured consumer variant of the AMD EPYC 7702P server processor. Consumer's probably putting quite a positive spin on this thing though; the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X will set you back an eye-watering $3990. The clue's in the name.

For your hard-earned dosh you'll get a 64C/128T CPU with 2.9GHz base clock and 4.3GHz boost clock speeds. The sheer size and heat generated by this 280W CPU definitely doesn't make it an ideal gaming contender. High clock speeds will be difficult to attain but no one buying such a beast is really going to be considering the gaming implications. For threaded applications though, this thing should be a true monster. Just thinking about viewing all those threads in Task Manager has us drooling.

In terms of the implications for the wider market, the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X is likely going to have Intel sweating. AMD showed off the TR 3990X completing a V-Ray Render test in 1 hour 3 minutes, while Intel's dual Xeon Platinum 8280 56C/112T CPU took 1 hour 30 minutes. The cost of Intel's Dual Xeon? $20,000. Gulp.

Original: 25-Nov-2019 - 64-Core 128-Thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X leaks - 'One CPU to rule them all'

A truly monstrous CPU from AMD has just leaked. Long rumoured, yet never officially announced, the AMD Threadripper 3990X 64-Core 3.0GHz is looking to drill a jackhammer through Intel’s HEDT prospects.

AMD’s Threadripper 3990X is a 64 Core / 128 Thread monster. Packing total cache of 288MB, 128 PCI Express 4.0 lanes, and guzzling down 280W TDP, AMD has tipped the Threadripper 3990X as the “one CPU to rule them all in 2020”.

On paper, we’d struggle to disagree. This is a consumer processor (ie not specifically designed for server usage) with a frankly obscene 64 cores. For high end desktop enthusiasts and assorted content creators, this thing is shaping up to an absolute titan.

In terms of how this chip is assembled, it comes with eight Zen 2 CCDs, which you can see arranged in the image below. Each CCD is comprised of two CCX, which are themselves a group of 4C/8T. This means each CCD offers 8C/16T, with eight CCDs on board, bringing the total up to 64C/128T.

As you can also see in the slide, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X is due to launch in 2020. Considering the Threadripper 3960X (24C/48T) is $1399, and the Threadripper 3970X (32C/64T) is launching at $1999, we expect the launch price of the 3990X is around $3000, which obviously puts it outside the budget of all but the most extreme PC users.