It feels we have entered some sort of golden era for PC gaming. It used to be there was a high-profile failure every month, whether that was Batman: Arkham Knight, Assassin's Creed Unity, or Mafia 3. These days though, it's pretty damn solid, and 2019 has seen some fantastically well-optimized games make their way to PC.

Finding out whether game is well-optimized is easy - head to its game page here on GD and you'll see its GD Optimization Score, as voted for by you. We've also got a dedicated page for all the scores in the link above, and if you ever head to a game page on your travels do remember to vote and add your opinion as it helps immensely. The more votes there are, the more accurate scores. As such, to aid accuracy, we have ruled out any games which have received fewer than 25 votes.

Everyone visiting GD has been letting us know over the last year whether they think the biggest AAA games are well optimized, or, alternatively, calling out the games which run like a sloth through quicksand. So here are the 10 most well-optimized PC games of 2019.

When you've got enough gamers expressing their opinions, these things usually have a habit of working themselves out. This is pretty ably demonstrated by this list of games which, by and large, is made up of a number of notably well optimised games which looks great and run fantastically.

That's not to say that this is a list without a few oddities though. I've never played Yakuza Kiwami on PC but it's a surprise to see it up on the top spot. I heard Yakuza Zero didn't run too well but perhaps Sega and the Yakuza studio had time to iron things out for the follow-up. I had no idea that it was particularly well optimised but a score of 9.7 is nothing to be sniffed at.

Of the games I am familiar with, the likes of Sekiro, Resident Evil 2 Remake, Gears 5, Total War: Three Kingdoms, and PES 2020 absolutely do run really well on PC. They're stellar versions of these respective games. I'd like to give a particular shout out to TW: Three Kingdoms though. The Total War series can often be a performance hog and we've encountered some strange issues. Three Kingdoms, though, is a slick, incredibly well made PC exclusive with an exhaustive range of graphics options that ensure it scale to just about level of PC gaming system.

What do you think of this list? Are these some of the best-optimized games of 2019, or do you think others were worthy of a spot?