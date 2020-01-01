I was going to try and drum up some serious interest but, even speaking optimistically, January isn't looking too hot from a gaming perspective at this point. That'll all change once we get into the heavy-hitting months of February/March/April but, for now, feels are really very quiet indeed.

For now though, January is mostly a month of quiet contemplation, or perhaps working through all those new games you've picked up in the Steam Winter Sale. That's not to say there's nothing of interest here though, with Monster Hunter World fans rewarded for their patience with the Iceborne expansion, as well a number of other Japan-centric titles such as DBZ: Kakarot, the PC version of Alliance Alive, and the remaster of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles.

Commandos is also one of my favourite PC series of all time so I'll definitely be keeping an eye on the Commandos 2 HD Remaster to see how that shapes up. Praetorians isn't a game I particularly enjoyed even when it was new so a remaster feels a little surplus to requirements but who knows, I could be surprised.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne - January 9th / PC

The Alliance Alive HD Remastered - January 16th / PC

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot - January 17th / PC, PS4, Xbox One

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore - January 17th / Switch







Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition - January 23rd / PS4, Switch

The Walking Dead: Saints And Sinners - January 23rd / PCVR

Commandos 2: HD Remaster - January 24th / PC

Praetorians - HD Remaster - January 24th / PC

Journey to the Savage Planet - January 28th / PC, PS4, Xbox One

If you are planning to pick up any of these games you can get voting below. You can also vote for multiple games if you’re planning on picking up multiple games. Let us what takes your fancy this month in the comments section below, particularly if there are any other big games we have overlooked!