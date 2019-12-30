2020 is finally the year in which one of the most anticipated games of all time finally materialises. Bar any last-minute delays, Cyberpunk 2077 will be out on April 16th. Seriously, you'll just be able to go to a store and buy a copy whenever you want. Bliss. On this front alone, 2020 is shaping up to be a glorious year for role-playing games but the fun and games don't just begin and end with CP2077. There's a whole more to come for RPG fans in 2020.

Deja vu. Cyberpunk 2077 is your most anticipated game of 2020, just as it was in 2019, and 2018, and, well, you get the picture. The pressure is well and truly on for CD Projekt RED here. After The Witcher 3, expectations could not possible get any higher. It's do or die for this dystopian cyberpunk role-playing game set amid a violent city with countless possibilities. Do you want to be the scumbag hustling innocents for their loose credits? Or do you mind to be the mindjacker excelling in hacking and cybersecurity? In Cyberpunk 2077, the choice is all yours.







The reinvention which the Tales series was in desperate need of, Tales of Arise is, first and foremost, a massive visual overhaul which brings Tales kicking and screaming in 2020. The 17th game in the Tales series is an Unreal Engine 4 lovely with free-movement combat, attack combos, and a planet-hopping tale of two heroes with intertwining fates. Fingers crossed Tales of Arise can shape up to be a proper current-gen JRPG.

A new From Software game. Need we say more. Oh wait, there is more. FromSoft has teamed up with Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin for what is sure to be an action-RPG dark fantasy classic. Eschewing the more limited focus of Bloodborne and Sekiro, Elden Ring will allow players to create their own characters, this time evolving the Souls formula with a more traditional open-world which can be traversed on horseback. Littered through the world will distinct dungeon-like ruins, each of which will no doubt play host to a fearsome boss.

Wasteland 3 is once again perched in our most anticipated RPGs list but at least this time we have a concrete release date. inXile Entertainment has confirmed May 18th is the big day we can get our mitts of Wasteland 3's journey through the frigid wastes of a frozen Colorado. Sorry, we should post-apocalyptic as well, in case it wasn't clear which reality we were referring to. Wasteland 3 pits players as the sole surviving member of Ranger Squad ‘Team November’, gathering up new members on a quest for survival.

The sort of name met with fear and gasps of horror, Red Hook Studios are back and determined to make your life hell once more. Punishing, gruelling, but oh so rewarding, the original Darkest Dungeon was a breakout hit. Details are still scarce on Darkest Dungeon 2 but we do know it'll have an all-new thematic identity (supernatural apocalypse) yet feature a returning cast of characters. You can expect plenty of heinously difficult turn-based roguelike elements along with a deeper, more expansive combat system.

