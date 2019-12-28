To infinity and beyond, as one of the great philosophers of our time once said. Games allow us to boldly go where no one has ever gone before, to explore strange worlds, pilot lightspeed ships, or even flip the tables and annihilate the entire human race. 2020 is shaping up to be golden year for fans of quirky sci-fi adventures, with something here for just about everyone who knows the difference between Star Wars and Star Trek.

Survival games are ten-a-penny these days but Journey to the Savage Planet is certainly doing enough to stand out from the pack. It's not just those alluringly garish visuals which have grabbed our attention though - Journey to the Savage Planet looks to be sporting a fantastic mystery for players to work through, puzzles to solve, and a deep tech tree to work through in what appears to be a more 'guided' survival experience. The one downside? It's another one of those pesky Epic Games Store exclusives.







Right, so the odds of Kerbal Space Program 2 actually launching in 2020 are about as likely as tech nerds having the awareness to realise Elon Musk is our very own Lex Luther but look, it's a new Kerbal, we can't help but be excited for this one. KSP2 will feature improved onboarding for new players paired with more depth to satisfy even our finest little green rocket scientists. We'll now be able to colonies in deep space, as well as get stuck into some interstellar travel if you're feeling particularly brave.

Destroy All Humans! is one of those games which has been interested in being remotely near the game of the year awards. It's dumb, it's fun, and that's why loved it all those years ago. Something went a little sour since then though, but now we've got THQ Nordic going back to the drawing board with its acquired IP, remaking the original Destroy All Humans!. It's the same great game just with a lovely modern visual overhaul. Simple, to the point, and gut-bustingly funny. Yes please.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is promising to be so much more than the usual Lego games. TT Games has gone back the drawing board for a dramatic reinvention of the blockbusting series. The familiar pattern has been shed in favour a nine-movie adventure, a behind-the-shoulder perspective, a unique blending of Lego and photorealism, and some of the most expansive environments seen yet in the series.

We love a good mystery, which is just as well when it comes to Outriders. Square Enix and People Can Fly's 1-3 player co-op sci-fi shooter is still, largely, a total conundrum for us. With the brains behind Bulletstorm working on it though, you'll forgive us for getting a tiny bit excited about Outriders despite knowing next to nothing.

