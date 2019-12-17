I dearly wish Star Wars: Battlefront 2 had a top-notch launch, I really do. Sadly, as we all know, it emphatically didn’t. In the intervening two years, DICE has stuck by it though, transforming what was once an ill-advised cash grab into what is now, by all accounts, a great arcade online shooter.

Whether any of it’s enough to hook players in after that disastrous launch though? That’s a matter of some doubt but EA probably couldn’t ask for better advertising than a brand spanking new Star Wars movie. Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker is hitting cinema screens this very Thursday, December 19th, and there’s a big old content drop for Star Wars Battlefront 2 to coincide with it.

DICE and EA have dropped a trailer for Star Wars Battlefront 2: The Rise of Skywalker that is positively fuelled by both nostalgia and the thrill of the new. The free content drop includes a mysterious new jungle planet, playable Sith trooper, Jet Trooper, Ovissian Gunner and Caphex Spy. A little further afield, the rotund little droid BB-8 will also be joining the battlefield for those who favour a fast-paced play style.

Star Wars Battlefront II: The Rise of Skywalker is a free content update out later today. EA also recently launched Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition, containing all the cosmetic content which has been released since launch.