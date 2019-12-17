Frostpunk is set to get its largest expansion yet with the announcement that The Last Autumn DLC is inbound in January.

The survival strategy management game’s frigid apocalypse is about to get a whole lot warmer with this prequel expansion set in the final days before Earth’s big freeze. Frostpunk: The Last Autumn introduces a brand new story scenario set at Site 113, at which humanity is attempting to build a life-saving generator before the snowpocalypse hits. It’s Frostpunk without the frost, which is quite an exciting prospect.

The DLC will include a new Book of Laws, new buildings to construct, steam powered technology, and a brand new environment. We’ve got our first little taste with The Last Autumn’s release date announcement trailer, teasing a few story tidbits as Earth braces for the big freeze. Where’s global warming when you need it, eh?

Frostpunk: The Last Autumn comes to PC on January 21st, 2020, while a console release has yet to be confirmed.