Yesterday, Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order dispatched The Outer Worlds with all the ease of Anakin slaying an entire class of youngling Jedi children. Truly chilling stuff it has to be said but proof, perhaps, that the force is strong in this one. Star Wars Jedi becomes the second game to reach the 12 Games Grand Final and we suspect it's got one eye on force choking Red Dead 2.

But onward, to more pressing matters. Our third and final, er, semi-final, wherein two very different experiences go head-to-head. Resident Evil 2 Remake is a 20-year-old game given a lavish modern upgrade while Disco Elysium is forward-thinking, endless imaginative, and thoroughly unique. It's old v new, AAA v indie, renovation v innovation, but there can be only one winner.

How the community voting works

Each day at 17:00 GMT two titles will battle each other. Whichever title receives the most votes in the poll wins, and will then go through to the next round. 12 games in total have battled away, and the first six rounds took place from Monday through until Saturday, one battle per day. Those six games which won have made it through to the semi-finals, where these three further 1v1 fights take place. The winners of these three battles will then make it to the three-way final to decide the ultimate game this Christmas.

Each bout will last 23 hours, and the winner is whichever game receives the most votes in the poll, which can be found towards the bottom of each article.

Semi-Final: Fight 3 - Resident Evil 2 v Disco Elysium

You could accuse this of being a titanic mismatch, a David versus Goliath battle. When David happens to be one of the most critically acclaimed games in recent memory though, we think he might have a shot.

Both resident Evil 2 and Disco Elysium are the highest review games of 2019 according to OpenCritic. These are, according to the critics at least, the best games you can possibly get your hands on this year. There's really nothing to divide these games so how we settle it with a good old fashion one v one, a bare knuckle fight to the death. both will come out tattered and torn but one will be victorious. Ladies and gents, choose your victor wisely.

Get voting below for your winner, and remember to check back tomorrow for the Grand Final of the 12 Games of Christmas, where the winner of this will join Red Dead Redemption 2 and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order.