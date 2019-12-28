And so my light up a fat one and wave goodbye to another decade. The 2010’s have their ups and downs, that’s for sure, but one beacon of light remains constant in all our lives - absolutely cracking video games. Seriously, we’re spoiled these days. Moan about loot boxes and microtransactions all you want but the truth is, this past decade has delivered the goods and then some.

Well over 50 games broke past that elusive 90% review rating and Metacritic has handily amassed a nice list of the best 50 games this decade based on critical reviews. It’s quite strange looking back on the list, to be honest. This time 10 years ago we didn’t even know what a Minecraft was and Bioware was universally adored. Times really do change.

Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Wii, 2010) 97 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch, 2017) 97 Red Dead Redemption 2 (PlayStation 4, 2018) 97 Grand Theft Auto V (PlayStation 4, 2014) 97 Super Mario Odyssey (Switch, 2017) 97 Mass Effect 2 (Xbox 360, 2010) 96 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Xbox 360, 2011) 96 The Last of Us (PlayStation 3, 2013) 95 The Last of Us Remastered (PlayStation 4, 2014) 95 Red Dead Redemption (Xbox 360, 2010) 95 Portal 2 (Xbox 360, 2011) 95 God of War (PlayStation 4, 2018) 94 Batman: Arkham City (Xbox 360, 2011) 94 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D (3DS, 2011) 94 BioShock Infinite (PC, 2013) 94 Pac-Man Championship Edition DX (Xbox 360, 2010) 93 Divinity: Original Sin II (PC, 2017) 93 Super Mario 3D World (Wii U, 2013) 93 Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty (PC, 2010) 93 Minecraft (PC, 2011) 93 Persona 4 Golden (PlayStation Vita, 2012) 93 Persona 5 (PlayStation 4, 2017) 93 Mass Effect 3 (Xbox 360, 2012) 93 Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (PlayStation 4, 2015) 93 The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (Wii, 2011) 93 Rock Band 3 (Xbox 360, 2010) 93 Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (PlayStation 4, 2016) 93 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch, 2018) 93 INSIDE (Xbox One, 2016) 93 Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox One, 2018) 92 God of War III (PlayStation 3, 2010) 92 Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception (PlayStation 3, 2011) 92 Bloodborne (PlayStation 4, 2015) 92 Celeste (Switch, 2018) 92 Super Street Fighter IV (PlayStation 3, 2010) 92 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PlayStation 4, 2015) 92 Undertale (PC, 2015) 92 Fire Emblem: Awakening (3DS, 2013) 92 Divinity: Original Sin II - Definitive Edition (PlayStation 4, 2018) 92 Super Smash Bros. for Wii U (Wii U, 2014) 92 Journey (PlayStation 3, 2012) 92 Xenoblade Chronicles (Wii, 2012) 92 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch, 2017) 92 The ICO & Shadow of the Colossus Collection (PlayStation 3, 2011) 92 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine (PC, 2016) 92 LittleBigPlanet 2 (PlayStation 3, 2011) 91 Overwatch (PC, 2016) 91 Bayonetta 2 (Wii U, 2014) 91 Forza Horizon 3 (Xbox One, 2016) 91 Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers (PC, 2019) 91

Looking back at this list I should probably go and get a life. I’ve beaten 41 of these games and I’ve at least played a couple of others, such as Forza Horizon 3. There are a couple of glaring holes that I’m going to have to rectify though. I’ll get to Shadowbringers just as soon as I can work my way through the rest of Final Fantasy XIV, while other notable games I’ve skipped include Mass Effect 3, Divinity: Original Sin 2, Starcraft 2 and both those Persona games. I’ll probably get onto Divinity: OS2 soon enough, I just needed a bit of a break after playing the original earlier this year. As for Mass Effect 3, after ME2 I kind of settled on the series being decidedly average so I’ll probably skip that one for good. Still, 41 ain’t bad, that’s for sure, even if many of these games definitely wouldn’t qualify for my personal list of the top 50 games of the decade (where’s Rainbow Six Siege? Rocket League? Stardew Valley? Ori? Criminal).

What about you then, had man of this esteemed list have you had the pleasure of playing? What games shouldn’t be on here? And, conversely, which of your favourites is missing and deserves to be here? Let us know!