We didn’t think Total War: Three Kingdoms’s war could get more, well, total, but it’s now reached a celestial scale with the announcement of Mandate of Heaven expansion pack.

Mandate of Heaven is the second Chapter Pack add-on for Total War: Three Kingdoms, and the largest yet according to developer Creative Assembly. Set during the tumultuous events prior to the base game's campaign, Total War: Three Kingdoms - Mandate of Heaven features six new playable factions, five new starting positions for existing factions, six new unique characters and 40 new units, including siege machinery.

Emperor Liang is finding himself falling out of favour with the locals and the Yellow turban tribes are beginning to amass, threatening Liang’s once-dominant dynasty.

“It is Winter 182CE, and discontent stirs through the Han Dynasty. Famine, plague and taxation have driven the people of the Empire to desperation,” says Creative Assembly, setting the scene. “In the West, three brothers speak of a time to come, a time without the Han Empire, a time of rebellion - and their followers flock to them, like water along a river. Yet, in these dark times, a dim light shines, there are those who seek to bring peace to the land, to end this time of suffering and save the ancient dynasty from collapse. From these heroes, Three Kingdoms shall arise…”

Interestingly, CA has said players will be able to play through the prequel content in Mandate of Heaven and then head right on through to the base game setting, combining two periods of Chinese history for one gigantic campaign.

Total War: Three Kingdoms - Mandate of Heaven comes to PC on January 16th, 2020, and requires the base game in order to play.