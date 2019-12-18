There's probably only thing better than finding out Resident Evil 3 Remake was in development, and that's finding out it launches in just four months' time. a PS1 classic given a new lease of life, RE3 Remake welcomes back Jill Valentine alongside Carlos Oliveira for a terrifying trip through Raccoon City. Resident Evil 3 Remake also includes the Resident Evil Resistance 1v4 online multiplayer mode. With four months to go, Capcom has already revealed the minimum system specs required to run Resident Evil 3.

Resident Evil 3 Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2 GHz or AMD FX-6300 3.5 GHz

RAM: 8 GB System Memory

GPU RAM: 2 GB Video Memory

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R7 260X

HDD: TBA

DX: DirectX 11

Resident Evil 3 Recommended System Requirements (Predicted)

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 3.4 GHz or AMD FX-9590 4.7 GHz

RAM: 8 GB System Memory

GPU RAM: 3 GB Video Memory

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB

HDD: 30GB Available Hard Drive Space

DX: DirectX 11

The turnaround from Resident Evil 2 to resident Evil 3 has been impressively quick. Just 16 months will separate the release of the two games. Capcom's evidently become a well oiled machine when it comes to these remakes and it probably helps that a ton of assets are likely shared between the two games. Both RE2 and RE3 use the RE Engine (debuted by Resident Evil 7) which gives us a very good idea of how we expect Resident Evil 3 to look and perform.

Resident Evil 3's minimum specs are identical to those for RE2 Remake, indicating the two games will be pretty much interchangeable in terms of how demanding they are. We've got no problem with that though - Resident Evil 2 Remake looked and fantastic and performed excellently, so more of the same is all that's needed from a tech perspective. We can confidently predict the recommended system requirements should also stay much the same.

We would expect RE3 Remake's minimum requirements be enough to run the game at 1080p/30FPS n Medium graphics settings. Sliding the resolution down to 900p or 720p may even able those with low-end hardware to play Resident Evil 3 on High or Ultra. Based on RE2's performance, the lowest spec GPU you'll need for 1080p/Ultra @ 60 frames per second would be a GeForce GTX 970 or a Radeon R9 380X. 1440p/Ultra should be achievable for a Radeon RX 590 or GeForce GTX 1070.

Remember, you can always check out how well your PC can run the Resident Evil 3 Remake System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarking and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Resident Evil 3 Remake GPU benchmark chart.