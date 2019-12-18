With scant few days even left in 2019 it’s not exactly a shock to find out Warcraft 3: Reforged has been pushed and will no longer hit its targeted Q4 2019 release window.

The good news is that Blizzard has now at least locked in a firm launch date for the Warcraft 3 remaster. Warcraft III: Reforged will be coming to PC on January 29th, 2020.

When Can I Play Warcraft III: Reforged?

Warcraft 3: Reforged launches on PC on either January 28th, 2020, or January 29th, 2020, depending on which territory you live it. It will unlock at the same time globally.

What time does Warcraft 3 Reforged Unlock on the Battle.net Launcher?

Blizzard has confirmed the Warcraft 3 remaster will unlock at 00:01pm CET on January 29th, globally. This means Warcraft III: Reforged will be playable at 3pm PST / 6pm EST / 11pm GMT on Tuesday, January 28th, or 12am CET / 10am AEDT on Wednesday, January 29th.

How much will Warcraft III: Reforged cost?

Warcraft 3: Reforged Standard Edition is available for $29.99/€29.99/£24.99.

The Warcraft III: Spoils of War Edition is available for $39.99/€39.99/£34.99 and includes special multiplayer hero skins, a World of Warcraft Meat Wagon mount and other bonuses such as the Mal'ganis pet in Diablo 3, heroes Jaina, Thrall, Anub'arak and Tyrande in Heroes of the Storm, the Third War card pack in Hearthstone, four animation sprays and five player icons in Overwatch, and special Starcraft console skins.

Warcraft III: Reforged includes both the original Warcraft 3: Reign of Chaos and its The Frozen Throne expansion in one big packaged with includes seven distinct single-player campaigns and more than 60 missions.

We can already play all that though, so what we’re really after here is the complete graphical and audio overhaul, as well as the implementation of modern matchmaking services for PvP play which will be accessed through Blizzard’s own Battle.net service.