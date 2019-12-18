And then there were three. Disco Elysium cowered and fled like a washed up cop praying for early retirement. Mr X. rocked up and ripped its head off, leaving Resident Evil 2 as the final game to limber up for the grand finale.

Claire and Leon will be joining Arthur Morgan and Cal somebody or other as Resident Evil 2 Remake, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order step into the colosseum for one final bone-crunching encounter.

How the community voting works

Each day at 17:00 GMT, two titles have battled one another. Whichever title received the most votes in the poll won and then went through to the next round. 12 games in total have battled away, whittled down over the course of nine days to just three.

Each bout will last 23 hours, and the winner is whichever game receives the most votes in the poll, which can be found towards the bottom of each article.

Grand Final - Red Dead Redemption 2 v Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order v Resident Evil 2 Remake

Now we're talking. Red Dead Redemption 2 is back for another stab at the final thanks to the recent PC release. It was struck down by Thor's almighty hammer in the final, slipping into second place behind God of War. Perhaps 2019 is finally Red Dead 2's year?

Arthur Morgan faces stuff competition, with Capcom offering up one of the greatest remakes of all time with Resident Evil 2, while Star Wars games are finally good again courtesy of Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order. It turns out if EA ever has a problem they can just give it to your Respawn and you can be damn sure they'll sort if out.

Three humongous single-player, story-driven games, but only one may be crowned champion. RDR2, Jedi Fallen Order and RE2 Remake are heading into the cage and only one will be left breathing after this AAA showdown.

Get voting below for your winner, and remember to check back tomorrow for big winner announcement from the Grand Final of the 12 Games of Christmas 2019.