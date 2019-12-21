Nvidia used its GTC (GPU Technology Conference) 2019 event in Suzhou, China, to showcase six new RTX-enabled games coming our way soon, as well as another peek at Minecraft RTX before its expected launch in early 2020.

Being a Chinese-focused event, most of these games look as if they’re Chinese developer and focused on the Chinese market. The biggest name is undoubtedly Ring of Elysium, a very popular free-to-play battle royale title.

All six will feature real-time raytracing effects, however, so if you’re looking for a way to show off the capabilities of your shiny new GeForce RTX 20 Series graphics card, these may be just the ticket.

The full list of new games with RTX raytracing support confirmed is as follows:

Bright Memory Infinite

Project X

Convallaria

Ring of Elysium

Boundary

F.I.S.T.

Xuan-Yuan Sword VII









Minecraft RTX

Along with those newly announced titles, Minecraft RTX is a known factor that was shown once again. Nvidia and Microsoft have confirmed this is going to be a free update for current Minecraft owners, all you'll need is a copy of the world's bestselling game and a GeForce RTX 20 series graphics card.

We had a bit of a hands-on with Minecraft RTX a couple of months ago so for some extra insights and a much longer video be sure to check out our Minecraft RTX hands-on.