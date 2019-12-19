I probably wasn’t the only one hoodwinked by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s “largest free content drop in franchise history” a fortnight ago. It was a single map and a battle pass so, er, thanks for that Activision. We should be expecting them to bend the truth at this point because what they actually meant was this entire season of COD: Modern Warfare wouldn’t be the largest free content drop. That’s three months to drip out content rather than the six maps in one go many fans were led to believe.

After Crash a fortnight ago though, it’s time for a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Season One ‘Refresh’. This includes remakes of the classic COD4: Modern Warfare maps Shipment and Vacant, a new operator, and the new Cranked game mode.

Shipment will be playable in both 6v6 and Gunfight modes, while Vacant will be exclusive to 6v6. Lastly, the existing Docks 2v2 Gunfight map has been given a snowy winter makeover just in time for the Christmas holidays.

Cranked sounds as if it could potentially be an experimental solution to COD: MW’s widespread camping problem - Infinity Ward describes it as a fast-paced deathmatch mode in which players must against the clock to get kills or face being blown up. Sooner or later you’re going to have to come crawling out of that corner and get a kill.

The latest free content update for COD: Modern Warfare is out right now on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.