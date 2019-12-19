The legend that never dies, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is coming to PC next month. DBZ Kakarot is an action-RPG reliving the epic Dragon Ball Z saga include iconic battles and never-been-seen story elements. There's a full-blown story in this one, including plenty of RPG mechanics and side elements such as fighting, fishing and eating with Goku, Gohan, Vegeta and other iconic DBZ characters. Dragon Ball Z Kakarot comes to PC on January 16th, 2020, and here the PC specs required to run Bandai Namco's latest.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 4-Core 3.1 GHz or AMD Phenom II X6 1100T 6-Core 3.3 GHz

Intel Core i5-2400 4-Core 3.1 GHz or AMD Phenom II X6 1100T 6-Core 3.3 GHz RAM: 4 GB System Memory

4 GB System Memory GPU RAM: 2 GB Video Memory

2 GB Video Memory GPU: GeForce GTX 750 Ti or Radeon HD 7950

GeForce GTX 750 Ti or Radeon HD 7950 HDD: 36 GB Available Hard Drive Space

36 GB Available Hard Drive Space DX: DirectX 11

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i7-2600K 4-Core 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 4-Core 3.1 GHz

Intel Core i7-2600K 4-Core 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 4-Core 3.1 GHz RAM: 8 GB System Memory

8 GB System Memory GPU RAM: 2 GB Video Memory

2 GB Video Memory GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 280X

Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 280X HDD: 40 GB Available Hard Drive Space

40 GB Available Hard Drive Space DX: DirectX 11

The good news is you won't be needing a Legendary Super Saiyan gaming PC to enjoy Dragon Ball Z Kakarot looking its finest. The recommended specs for DBZ Kakarot are well under the AAA average, demanding either a GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 280X, graphics cards which are almost a full five years old. That's for the recommended, so you can go even older if you just want to meet the minimum specs for playing Kakarot at 720p resolution - CyberConnect suggests an old-school GeForce GTX 750 Ti or Radeon HD 7950 will suffice.

It's a similar tale for the processors as well, with the recommended CPUs averaging a score of just 1.3 here on GD. DBZ Kakarot should be a cinch to run provided you've at least got a quad-core processor.

8 GB RAMwill also be needed to achieve the Dragon Ball Z Kakarot rec specs and get 60FPS. Minimum RAM requirements are 4 GB system memory, which is on the low end of the scale..

Smaller install sizes for the minimum specs aren't something we see often but Dragon Ball Z Kakarot has a 36GB lower quality install and a 40GB normal quality version. Usually this affects the quality of in-game cinematics and/or texture quality so we'd highly recommend you install the full version of the game.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Dragon Ball Z Kakarot System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Dragon Ball Z Kakarot GPU benchmark chart and we also have an Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.