Epic has kicked off its 12 Days of Free Games in fairly spectacular style with Into the Breach, the incredibly popular and critically acclaimed turn-based strategy game from FTL creators Subset Games.

Starting from yesterday, December 19th, and running all the way through to December 31st, Epic is giving away a new game every 24 hours. You’ve got until 4pm GMT today to grab Into the Breach and then a new mystery game will become available. All you need is an Epic Games Store account and you can redeem and keep these games forever.

In addition to this, the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale has also commenced. It runs from December 19, 2019 at 11AM EST and ends on January 1, 2020 at 11AM EST.

There are some wide-ranging discounts here including 35% off Borderlands 3, 20% of Red Dead Redemption 2, 60% off World War Z, a 45% price cut for Anno 1800 and 50% off Metro: Exodus.

Just to sweeten the deal somewhat, you can redeem a $10/£10/€10 Epic Coupon just by logging into your Epic Games account. This will get you the corresponding amount off any game priced $14.99/£14.99/€14.99 or more and the coupon is valid until May 1st, 2020. Using the voucher you can could get Ghostbusters Remastered for £1.99, for example. Not bad, not bad at all.

To top it all off, as Senthil84Kumaran pointed out in the comments, Epic is giving away another $10/£10/€10 coupon with every game purchased in the sale for $14.99/£14.99/€14.99. You can stack these coupons indefinitely, meaning you can buy a whole bunch of games which are reduced to £15 for just £5. Crazy stuff.



What do you think then, are you willing to overlook your Epic Store misgivings for some freebies and cheap game deals? Or are resolutely avoiding Epic’s game store at all costs?