Here we go, Google has begun the inevitable processor of hoovering up studios with earnest. The first to fall is Typhoon Studios, developer of upcoming co-op sci-fi survival game Journey to the Savage Planet.

Typhoon Studios was bought by Google Stadia for an undisclosed sum and will continue to work on Journey to the Savage Planet for multiple platforms. It’s due to launch on Janury 28th, 2020, at which point Typhoon Studios will fully integrate with Stadia Games and Entertainment, and begin working on Google Stadia titles.

“Working with some of the best game creators in the world, we’ve learned that a successful studio comes down to great people who have a vision to execute on the best ideas,” says Jade Raymond, VP and head of Stadia Games & Entertainment. “We’re always looking for people who share our passion and vision for the future of gaming, which is why I’m so excited that Typhoon Studios, the independent developers behind the upcoming Journey to the Savage Planet, is joining Stadia Games and Entertainment.

“Under the leadership of its co-founders, Reid Schneider & Alex Hutchinson, Typhoon Studios has built an incredible team of industry veterans who are committed to the player experience. The Typhoon team will be joining our first Stadia Games and Entertainment studio that is based in Montreal and led by Sébastien Puel.”

To be honest, this is something which Google probably should’ve done a long, long time ago. Stadia is desperately lacking exclusives and titles which can specifically take advantage of cloud-based hardware, and the lead time for these games is going to be at least 2-3 years from here on out. Google has to play the long game now and it’s somehow got to keep Stadia revitalised despite the shocking launch and seemingly low sales figures.

What do you make of Google making its first games studio acquisition then? Which developer would you least like to see brought under the wing of Google? Let us know!