Quantic Dream has pushed out the first patch for Detroit: Become Human, the sci-fi adventure game which launched through the Epic Games Store last week.

Patch 1 for Detroit: Become Human is primarily aimed at tackling game stability and crashes, as well as error messages which may be related to the wrong version of Vulkan being used. Players are advised to ensure they have Vulkan 1.1 installed, while Quantic Dream has confirmed that older CPUs which do not support SSE 4.1 instructions will not be able to run the game.

By and large it runs pretty well and looks great but it is incredibly CPU intensive.

The small update should automatically download through the Epic Games Store client.

Detroit: Become Human Patch 1 Release Notes

MAIN FIX

FIX OF SAVE ISSUE FOR PLAYERS USING UNICODE CHARACTERS IN THEIR WINDOWS USERNAME AND NOT RUNNING THE GAME WITH ADMINISTRATOR RIGHTS

IMPROVEMENT OF THE GAME STABILITY:

Correction of frequent crashes happening during the Chapter “Fugitives”.

Fixes several crashes happening randomly when launching the game.

Correction of several crashes happening randomly during the game.

Fixes crashes happening randomly while playing with a gamepad.

NEW ERROR MESSAGES TO CLARIFY ISSUES:

A new error message to warn the user that the wrong version of Vulkan is installed (Vulkan 1.0 instead of Vulkan 1.1).

A new error message to warn the user that their CPU does not support required SSE4.1 instructions. It happens mostly with older CPUs.

