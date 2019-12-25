Building a decent rig can be a fairly expensive process. It’s a big commitment and there are many and varied reasons why we go about dropping the big bucks. I’d imagine for a lot of us it’s in the aim of chasing a mysterious unicorn, usually preparing for our most anticipated games by ensuring we can get them looking and running at their absolute best.

The bottom line is that building a PC for a specific game probably sounds ludicrous to a bunch of people, for many others it’s the chief reason for getting a high-end rig. Let’s take Cyberpunk 2077 as an example. It’s looking quite likely that CD Projekt RED’s sci-fi RPG is going to the biggest landmark launch of 2020. It’s also pretty difficult not to notice that it looks visually incredible, certainly far beyond what we typically expect from a first-person open-world RPG. CP2077 is going to be a graphical behemoth and there will potentially be millions of PC gamers looking to either upgrade or build an entire new rig specifically for this game.

So we thought it would be neat to see which iconic games you ended up building a gaming PC for, and whether you think splashing all that cash for a single game was worth it.

I haven’t actually built a rig for a new game in a while, although I’m certainly mulling over a total overhaul for Cyberpunk 2077, that’s for sure. In fact, the last game I specifically kitted myself out for was Battlefield 2. I’d basically lived and breathed BF1942 and Battlefield Vietnam for the past handful of years and I was prepared to do everything in my power to have Battlefield 2 looking its finest. We’re talking GeForce 7800 GTX in SLI, an AMD FX-57 CPU and what was, at the time, a monstrous 4GB RAM. It was absolutely glorious, let me tell you. I picked up Battlefield 2 at launch and cranked all those graphics sliders to the right. It also left me in good stead for the eventual launch of Elder Scrolls Oblivion, Call of Duty 2, and all those other classics that arrived around.

So over to your then, have you ever designed a gaming rig solely for a huge new game release? Which game was it? Let us know in the comments section below!