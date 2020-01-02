Epic continues to give away games at a bewildering pace on its storefront (seriously, why would you risk buying anything in the Holiday Sale?), dishing out free copies of three different games to permanently own.

Right now you can add Darksiders Warmastered Edition, Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition and Steep to your Epic Games library and they’re yours. There’s still no basket system in place so you’ll have to check out each game individually, which is all rather onerous, but free’s free and it’s a great trio of titles.

I suspect most folks have at least dabbled in the Darksiders franchise at some point. Each game in the trilogy is markedly different from the others with the original Darksiders offering a Zelda-like experience, while Darksiders 2 is more open-world affair with quests and areas to revisit based on your new skills.

The last of games is Steep, which is a bit of an underrated gem in my opinion. It’s got all the personality of a centrist YouTuber but the snow sports game’s open-world really is quite an impressive place to explore. Ubisoft has done a ton since launch to improve Steep, adding new sports and approving existing categories such as snowboarding to add in grinding to improve trick runs.

This giveaway is live until 4pm GMT on January 9th so you've got plenty of time if you haven’t grabbed this tempting trio just yet.