I’m bleary eyed and wondering where my bed is, which probably means it’s early January and CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2020 is right around the corner. The annual tech extravaganza in Las Vegas runs from January 7th through to January 10th and all eyes are on the big-hitters who are attending.

We knew AMD would be at CES 2020 and now we know when. Team Red will be hosting a live CES press conference the day before the show itself. AMD has promised it will be there to “push the envelope yet again”, making 2020 an “incredible year for high-performance computing”.

AMD isn’t giving much away, basically, so it’s impossible to tell just how much of a consumer focus there’s going to be during the showcase. Considering this is the Consumer Electronics Show though, we are at least hopeful of a few sniffs related to AMD Radeon, RDNA2, and Zen 3.

At #CES2020, AMD will push the envelope yet again to make 2020 an incredible year for high-performance computing.



Join us for our press conference on Monday, January 6th at 2PM PT on YouTube! — AMD (@AMD) December 31, 2019

On the subject of AMD’s graphics hardware, there is a fresh rumour of alleged specs for a flagship Navi 21 GPU. The rumour is very flaky so not really worthy of a dedicated article but I think it’s at least worth mentioning in the context of CES. It stems from a translated version of a Chinese source which alleges that Navi 21 will be a mammoth 505mm² die fabricated using the TSMC 7nm+ process. They claim Navi 21 will use cheaper GDDR6 memory rather than HBM2 and performance will be around twice as fast as the Navi 10 GPU used for the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB.

There’s not enough salt in the world to pinch for this particular rumour but, on paper at least, this GPU would certainly be a worthy competitor to Nvidia’s higher-end graphics cards. We know Big Navi is coming, it’s just a question of what and when, and CES 2020 next week would certainly be an exciting time to find out.

The CES 2020 AMD press conference will take place on Monday, January 6th at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT / 11pm CET and will be streamed via YouTube.

What are you hoping or expecting to see AMD unveil at CES 2020? Will AMD's high-end be left behind yet again by Nvidia's upcoming GeForce 3000 series or do you anticipate a high-end Navi solution? Let us know below!