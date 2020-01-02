The original Ori and the Blind Forest wasn't only one of the finest looking 2D games ever made, it was also a masterclass in slack Metroidvania design. The follow-up, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, expands on this with a deeper package featuring a vast world, plenty of new skills to unlock and all sorts of puzzles to solve in Ori's latest quest.

Personally it's one of my most anticipated games of the entire year, made a little sweeter by the simple fact Ori and the Will of the Wisps will be launching on Xbox Game Pass from day one.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 4-Core 3.2 GHz or AMD Athlon X4 880K 4-Core 4.2 GHz

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-6500 4-Core 3.2 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 4-Core 3.1 GHz

Ori and the Will of the Wisps launches 5 years to the day after Ori and the Blind Forest came to PC, ramping up the system specs and delivering what promises to be yet another gorgeous 2.5D action adventure. It's looking better, visually, although there's not a great deal in it. As such, developer Moon Studios is suggesting you'll be needing at least 8GB RAM along with either a GeForce GTX 950 or Radeon R7 370. These are quite low-end graphics cards by today's standards although still quite high-end for the genre. If you're planning to max out the visuals then you'll need a GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon RX 570 4GB to run Ori and the Will of the Wisps on Ultra.

To be honest, we wouldn't pay a great deal of attention to the suggest processors though. There's probably not a whole lot more going on under the hood compare to the original Ori, which suggested a minimum CPU of either an Intel Core 2 Duo E4500 or an AMD Athlon 64 X2 5600+. Both of these CPUs pale in comparison to the minimum spec processors for Ori and the Will of the Wisps, which demands either an an Intel Core i5-4460 or an AMD Athlon X4 (which are all weaker than an i5-4460). Moon Studios are probably over-egging the specs here slightly and we believe you can probably get away with something a little weaker for Ori and the Will of the Wisps, particularly considering the small performance delta between minimum and recommended CPUs.

One final snag to look out for is the OS. Ori 2 requires Windows 10 Version 18362.0 or higher as a minimum, suggesting the game will not run for those still clinging onto Windows 7 or, if you're completely mad, Windows 8.

