Gears of War and thinking aren't two things you'd necessarily link to one another. Microsoft's gung-ho third-person shooter franchise has always been about shooting first, thinking later. Gears Tactics is hoping to change all that, offering turn-based tactical strategy within the Gears universe. It's XCOM but Locusts instead of little blue men, and here are the PC specs you'll need to run Gears Tactics.

Gears Tactics Minimum System Requirements

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i3-6100 2-Core 3.7 GHz or AMD FX-6300 6-Core 4.2 GHz

45 GB Available Hard Drive Space DX: DirectX 12

Gears Tactics Recommended System Requirements

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 6-Core 2.8 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G 4-Core 3.6 GHz

45 GB Available Hard Drive Space DX: DirectX 12

Being a turn-based tactical strategy game, a high frame rate isn't critical for playing Gears Tactics. It's preferable to have high FPS, of course, but as long as you're in the double digits then Gears of War Tactics should at least be playable. To that end, we'd imagine there's plenty of wiggle room below the minimum specs, which typically target either 1080p/30FPS or 720p/60fps, although we'll have to wait until launch to find out for certain.

That aside, the minimum specifications for Gears Tactics are still very reasonable. As far as top-down, turn-based tactics games go, it's a very good looking one of those. A low-end 5-year-old GPU such as a Radeon R7 260X or GeForce GTX 750 Ti should suffice, paired with a quad-core CPU and at least 8GB RAM.

You need a Core i5-8400 6-Core 2.8GHz or Ryzen 3 3200G processor coupled with a GeForce GTX 970 4GB to run Gears Tactics system requirements at recommended. You can expect to get around 60FPS at 1080p screen resolution on High graphics settings with this particular hardware configuration.

As with most Xbox Game Studios titles you are required to have Windows 10 to run Gears Tactics, despite DX12 support now being available on Windows 10. The message from Microsoft is clear on that one - it's been 10 years, upgrade or be left behind.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Gears Tactics System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Gears Tactics GPU benchmark chart and we also have an Gears Tactics Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.