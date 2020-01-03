Respawn head honcho and co-found Vince Zampella has confirmed he’ll be leading to helm one of Electronic Arts’ sister studios in LA.

Zampella was the co-founder of Infinity Ward and oversaw the creation of the Call of Duty franchise right on through to 2010, eventually parting ways to create Respawn. Now a subsidiary of EA, Respawn developed Titanfall, Titanfall 2, Apex Legends and Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order.

We can safely say Zampella knows a thing or two about first-person shooters and action games then, and he’ll be moving to oversee DICE LA, a US-based division of DICE which has assisted in other game projects but never actually developed their own. All that looks to be changing once Zampella makes the move though, with plans in place at DICE LA to launch an original, unrevealed game. This certainly raises a few questions over Battlefield: Bad Company 3, a game which DICE LA has been rumoured to be working on.

In an effort to better carve a new niche for the studio, it looks as if DICE LA will be rebranded as a new studio once Zampella takes over. We’re expecting it to lose the DICE name entirely as it strikes out on its own.

“We will probably rebrand,” Zampella said to The LA Times. “We want to give it a new image. We want people to say, ‘This is a destination you can go and make new content.’ I think they’ve kind of gotten the branding that they are the support studio for DICE Stockholm. I think rebranding is important for showing people, ‘Hey! Come work here. We’re going to do some amazing things.’”

Respawn has been the saving grace of what’s been a sparse few years for EA so it’s unsurprising to see the publishing giant wishes to capitalise on its in-house talent while building out more studios.

Our attention now turns to what the heck DICE LA could be working on at this point in time. They’re a mysterious studio even to this day, dipping their toes into various projects over the past seven years but never stealing the limelight for themselves. It’s time to start drumming up the hype for E3 2020, methinks...