By now, April 16th, 2020 is a date many of you will have etched into your soul. Some poor sod probably even has tattooed it into his skin, no doubt. The rest of you are probably wondering what the heck I’m even talking about.

On April 16th, Cyberpunk 2077 is set to be ushered forth into the world. There are exactly 102 days, or just over 14 weeks, until CD Projekt RED’s breathtakingly ambitious sci-fi RPG is sat on our PCs and consoles. Or is it?

Cast your mind back to 2014, if you will, to a time when The Witcher III was feverishly anticipated. It was due to launch in a vague window of late 2014 but was subsequently pushed back to a much firmer release date on February 24th, 2015. Everything was going swimmingly until December 8th, 2014, just 78 days before The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was due to launch. News of another delay. "We owe you an apology. We set the release date too hastily," said CDPR. The Witcher 3 was pushed back another three months and would eventually release on May 19th, 2015.

Delays happen, it’s just a fact of life. But, when CD Projekt RED announced a concrete release date for Cyberpunk 2077 at E3 2019, 10 months before the game’s launch, had CDPR learned its lesson of announcing a release date too hastily? We’ll know soon enough.

Everything we’ve seen so far of Cyberpunk 2077 points toward a game of staggering magnitude. But, with 102 days to go, have we really seen much at all? Gameplay demonstrations have been restricted to a tightly scripted experience. We still have precious little of so many of CP 2077’s wider systems or how its open-world functions. Is it perhaps time we worry that it won’t hit that elusive April 16th launch target?

What’s your hunch then, do you believe CD Projekt RED will get Cyberpunk 2077 out on April 16th, 2020, or are you anticipating a delay? If so, for how long? Get voting and let us know the reason behind your thinking below!