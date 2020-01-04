We know about as much about S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 as Donald Trump knows about wind energy but we have at least been given a tiny tidbit more with the confirmation the post-disaster sequel will be developed in Unreal Engine 4.

STALKER 2’s development studio, GSC Game World, had intended to make the announcement at a later date but a slip from Epic themselves let the cat out of the bag early.

“Frankly speaking, we wanted to hold this particular announcement for a while. But our colleagues at Epic accidentally made a New Year surprise for everyone, including us.

“GSC Game World team constantly searches for the best technologies to work with, and UE was the most suitable choice for us.

“It gives the opportunity to make the game you wait for with the atmosphere, tension and mystery the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. universe [is known for].

“Additionally, Unreal Engine harmonizes well with our goal to make modding easier and more accessible. User modifications help the world of the Zone to live on while we’re busy making a sequel and we couldn’t be more grateful for that.”

Epic Games announcing S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will utilise Unreal Engine 4 obviously sets alarm bells ringing about some sort of Epic Games Store exclusivity deal but, on that front, GSC says “Yes, we know what you are thinking about but this announcement has nothing to do with platforms or digital stores. We will talk about this later.”

Not quite a denial then, so, we suspect there is probably some behind-the-scenes wrangling as to when and where STALKER 2 will launch. GSC will be intensely aware of the negativity that can come with an EGS exclusivity deal, though, having seen the backlash which struck Metro: Exodus early last year.