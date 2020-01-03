It’s looking pretty much nailed on that AMD will launch a AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB graphics cards during CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2020 next week. The first pictures of an AIB Radeon RX 5600 XT has surfaced, pointing toward an imminent launch for the GPU which will slot in between the current AMD Radeon RX 5500 8GB and AMD Radeon RX 5700 8GB series.

The first such Radeon RX 5600 XT is the XFX Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB THICC II Pro Staging, along with an ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger. This is nailed on confirmation that the 5600 XT is happening and we’re expecting a full blowout during AMD’s CES press conference on January 6th.

The Radeon RX 5600 XT will feature 1920 cores and 6GB GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit memory interface, suggesting a downgraded variant of the Radeon RX 5700 which retails for around $349. The RX 5700 features 2304 Cores with the full complement of 8GB GDDR6 memory and a wider 256-bit memory bus, making it more suitable for playing at higher resolutions.

Base clock speeds are 1235 MHz while the boost clock on the AS Rock 5600 XT goes all the way up to 1620 MHz. It’ll also have 120 TMUs and 48 ROPs. Based on the data available to us we can expect performance to be peaking at around 80% of a Radeon RX 5700.

Despite this, the Radeon RX 5600 XT, on paper at least, sounds as if it could be a great 1080p video card and, potentially, a decent 1440p contender. As always it’ll hinge around the price. The RX 5500 XT 8GB tops the bottom-end of the market at $199 while the RX 5700 comes in at $349. The Radeon RX 5600 XT should slot somewhere right in the middle there, meaning a price point of around $220-300. This puts it toe to toe with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB. Based on the spec data available to us the RX 5600 XT could ultimately wind up to be a formidable competitor at this price point, and certainly a far more attractive proposition than the Radeon RX 5500 XT, which falls some way short in terms of value for money.

We won’t have to feed off scraps of info for long. AMD’s CES keynote will take place on Monday, January 6th at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT / 11pm CET and will be streamed via YouTube.