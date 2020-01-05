CES 2020 kicks off tomorrow and it’s always a mighty exciting time for anything hardware related. AMD is getting involved in a big way this year with a live showcase, the expected launch of the Radeon RX 5600 series and, perhaps most excitingly, the reveal of its Zen 3 processors if the latest rumours are to be believed.

This one comes from ChinaTimes, who claim AMD head honcho Lisa Su will be onstage during the live pre-CES YouTube showcase to unveil the AMD Ryzen 4000 series of processors.

Zen 3 will be an all-new CPU microarchitecture based upon a revised 7nm+ fabrication node produced by TSMC. As always we can expect to see stronger IPC improvements with the new nodes, translating to faster performance and greater power efficiency.

As always with these rumours it’s best to take things with a pinch of salt but, based on AMD’s roll-out of Ryzen processors over the last two years, it would seem pretty likely that we’ll at least get a mention of Zen 3 and the AMD Ryzen 4000 series during the showcase tomorrow.