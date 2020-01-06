There’s an old saying, which I’ve just made up, that you can never have enough frames. Nvidia has taken this thought process to its near enough extreme with the announcement of the world’s first 360Hz gaming monitor with Nvidia G-Sync compatibility.

Nvidia’s partnered with Asus for this one. The Asus ROG Swift 360Hz esports display uses a 24.5” 1080p AU Optronics panel to deliver a new frame every 3 milliseconds. Combine it with G-Sync and you’ve got the fastest monitor going with low latency and a tear-free image.

Nvidia’s brought in five times Counter-Strike: Global Offensive champion ‘n0thing’ for marketing duties on this thing. He claims there’s an immediate difference to image clarity and smoothness while aiming on the 360Hz monitor compared to a current high-end 240Hz gaming monitor.

“When I first heard 360 Hz, I was like, “How much better can you get than 240.” When I switched back and forth, I could immediately tell that there was a difference,” enthused n0thing.

“The first noticeable benefit was just the clarity and smoothness when snapping around. I can speak for me as an FPS pro, it is huge to be able to have that control from point A to point B, visually and mechanically.”

As with anything like this it is a case of diminishing returns as the refresh rates creep higher but, based on Nvidia’s data, it allows an experienced pro to pull off a flick shot in just 20ms, compared to 34.5 ms on a 240Hz display. Both are way, way faster than the 100ms taken on a 60Hz display and could yield a significant competitive advantage.

For the average user though, we perhaps wouldn’t be so sure that the 4% performance boost from 240Hz to 360Hz is going to make much of a difference. This is professional-quality gear for absolute sweaters but, if you want the best of the best at whatever cost, it could be a neat pick-up once these monitors eventually hit the market.

On the subject of availability, Nvidia and Asus have said the first 360Hz G-Sync display will be launching later this year.