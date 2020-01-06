Almost seven years to the day from its debut on Steam, the enigmatic adventure game Kentucky Route Zero is finally approaching completion. A new teaser from developer Cardboard Computer has hinted that the fifth and final episode of Kentucky Route Zero could be ready to drop on its seventh birthday, bringing to an end one of the most protracted sagas of the indie revolution.

KRZ’s wild road to completion stretches from an earlier Kickstarter campaign in which it chalked up $8,583 of funding with a target goal of $6,500. Different times indeed. Cardboard Computer released episode one there and then and the subsequent years have been a painfully slow drip feed of ‘Acts’, with the fifth and final Act still to come.

The Kentucky Route Zero development team is notoriously quiet, choosing instead to set up a peculiar hotline for fans to ring in order to find out how development is progressing. Fans have now discovered that ringing 1-858-WHEN-KRZ that provides the following message: "The current status of Kentucky Route Zero is preparing for publication. More detailed information will be available shortly. You may wait with us if you want to. Please hold." Hold on for another minute or so and it’ll tell you a number of minutes (in the thousands) which updates when you stay on the line. The internet detectives busted out their calculators and discovered the hotline was counting down to tomorrow, Tuesday, January 7th, prompting speculation that we’re either set for an Act V launch or a release date announcement imminently.

It’s been 3.5 years since Kentucky Route Zero: Act IV so we’re certainly due something. We’d imagine the decision to bring Kentucky Route Zero to consoles may have contributed significantly to the delay but, as ever, good things come to those who wait.