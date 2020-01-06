CES is always a great time for fans of technology, although it can be a little hit or miss in terms of gaming related goodies. For fans of AMD it looks as if it’s certainly going to be veering more toward hit than miss though with the annual AMD CES keynote set to offer us a glimpse at the future of high performance computing.

AMD has promised it will “push the envelope” yet again at CES 2020. CEO Dr. Lisa Su will be on hand for the live event which you can watch right here on Monday, January 6th at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT / 11pm CET.

While the event is still shrouded in mystery there are still a huge amount of things we expect AMD to showcase, as well as a few others we’re merely hopeful of, more than anything.

The reveal of the monstrous AMD Threadripper 3990X 64-Core 3.0GHz CPU seems all but assured. It’s been teased for some time now through and official channels and the time is surely now.

In addition to this, we expect AMD could also tease Zen 3, the Ryzen 4000 series, Renoir APUs and the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB, which has already leaked harder than the Titanic.

The one big question mark looming over AMD’s CES though is whether or not we can finally lay our eyes on so-called Big Navi based on the RDNA2 GPU architecture. There’s so much swirling around here in relation to a new flagship AMD graphics card, the upcoming next-gen consoles and, potentially, AMD's first foray into real-time ray-tracing.

We’ll know for sure soon enough though as you can watch the AMD CES 2020 keynote right here, live, from 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT / 11pm CET.