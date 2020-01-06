Nvidia has wasted little time kicking into gear in 2020 with the arrival of the first graphics card driver of the new decade. The Nvidia CES 2020 Game Ready driver comes packing a whole host of improvements including Max Frame Rate, new Freestyle filters, improvements to Image Sharpening and improved VR image quality through variable rate supersampling.

It’s a quiet time of year for new game releases so there aren’t actually any new games which benefit from support, this driver is more about additional functionality for the GeForce Experience suite of software.

Max Frame Rate - New feature to help save battery life or reduce latency

New Freestyle filter - Split or blend filters across the screen, for example half sepia, half colour

Image Sharpening improvements - Support for custom resolutions and independent GPU scaling (enabled GPU scaling without image sharpening)

Variable Rate Supersampling - New software which improves image quality while maintaining max VR frame rate

A couple of new games are benefiting from raytracing support today as well, provided you’ve got a compatible GeForce RTX graphics card. Deliver Us The Moon is out now and offers RT Shadows, Ray Traced Reflections and DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) support, while Wolfenstein: Youngblood is getting an update this week which adds ray-traced reflections and DLSS.

You can see the difference that ray-traced reflections make in Wolfenstein: Youngblood, obviously enough reflecting the surrounding environments from the puddles on the floor.

DLSS support can be a bit patchy but Nvidia is providing "great" image quality with DLSS enabled. In the example given, a GeForce RTX 2060 hits 85FPS with DLSS Off @ 1440p, rising to 117 FPS with DLSS On. Not bad gains whatsoever, although it all depends on whether the IQ becomes too muddied, as we often see.

In case you missed it, Nvidia's other big news from CES 2020 was the announcement of a world first 360Hz G-Sync monitor design for top-tier eSports.

You can grab the driver for yourself now from here or, alternatively, you can just auto-update through your current GeForce Experience installation.