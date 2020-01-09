Around a couple of months ago there were some significant rumours pointing towards the 2020 Assassin’s Creed game being a Viking-themed RPG dubbed Assassins Creed: Ragnarok. Well, Amazon just went and poured a whole lot of fuel onto that particular fire by putting up store pages for, you guessed it, AC Ragnarok.

Ordinarily, we’d chalk this up as a fairly throwaway rumour. Placeholder store pages go up all the time and it’s not necessarily a signifier that the likes of Amazon aren’t just listening to the same sorts of rumours that we are. But, this one goes a little further because it includes no fewer than three different editions of Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok. You’ve got the Standard version, Mjolnir edition and the Valhalla special edition.

The listings for AC Ragnarok appeared on both Amazon Germany and the Italian GameStop websites, although both were subsequently pulled down very quickly indeed.

Reading between the lines here, we’d guess a number of storefronts have been briefed on the existence of this game this week. There’s probably a distinct possibility this all ties into a console reveal, which all major storefronts will of course need to be ready for. Other rumours have suggested a PlayStation 5 event is scheduled for February and Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok will be one of the showcase titles. These rumours also point toward a September 29th launch for AC Ragnarok, although that’s a little specific for our tastes.

By now you can probably feel safe staking a considerable sum on the next Assassin’s Creed being a Viking title. There have been leaks for years now, we heard whispers of it before AC Odyssey even launched, and it’s probably going to be an ambitious cross-gen title. In terms of the rest of the rumours surrounding the game, it’s reportedly set across the entirety of Northern Europe and includes Britain, Scandinavia and the Slavic nations. We’re expecting berserker skills, brutal axe-based combat and plenty of water-based exploration.

For now though, all we can do is wait. The last couple of Assassin’s Creed games have been revealed just prior to E3 so a February reveal would break from tradition somewhat. Keep your eyes peeled but we’ll bring you updates just as soon as we hear anything.