You’d be quickly forgiven for forgetting The Surge 2 even happened last year, but happen it did. It sounds as if it may have even ended up marginally better than the original, which was a pretty passable sci-fi Souls-like. As you’d expect, there’s a whole load of DLC on the way, including the newly unveiled The Kraken expansion which is out next week.

The Kraken comes to The Surge 2 on January 16th for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. It borrows a whole lot from the legendary cephalopod which could allegedly guzzle down entire ships. The big bad boss reinterprets Scandinavian folklore as a giant, tentacled metallic beast terrorising the few remaining inhabitants of Jericho City.

The Surge 2 - The Kraken features a whole new area to explore aboard the VBS Krakow, a decommission aircraft carrier crawling with robotic pirates (it’s a proper action arrr-PG now), killer security and the looming threat of the Kraken itself.

If you’ve forked out for The Surge 2’s Expansion Pass you’ll be able to play The Kraken from January 14th, while everyone else will get the privilege of being able to buy it two days later, on January 16th.