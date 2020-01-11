We’re now less than a week away from the games industry going full Super Saiyan. Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is coming along to try and erase the pain from our minds that was Jump Force, offering up what promises to be a sprawling adventure through DBZ history.

Publisher Bandai Namco has been taking us on a bit of a tour through what Kakarot is, exactly, these past few months, and now it’s time to gain some insight into the character progression systems at play. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot allows you to build up Kakarot, or Goku as you probably know him as, through cooking, eating, learning new super attacks, and mastering the community board to gather new Soul Emblems.

Developer CyberConnect2 have confirmed DBZ Kakarot will be a hefty package as well, clocking in at around 40 hours on a first play through. As a developer, they don’t tend to skimp on content so this could end up quite the package for the legions of Dragon Ball fans lurking out there.

We brought you the system requirements for Dragon Ball Z Kakarot back in December so do be sure to head to DBZ Kakarot’s game page to ensure your rig’s up to spec before release.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot comes to PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 17th.