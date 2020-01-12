They same time heals all things. Whoever said that clearly wasn’t thinking of the time my GeForce 7800 GTX died on me. It’s been 15 years and I still can’t let it go. See you up in component heaven big boy. Sniff.

Sadly, it is just a fact of life that components will die on us. Ideally it’s later rather than sooner, of course, but there are all sorts of factors which could cause your CPU to give up the ghost 18 months after you buy it, or for your mouse to stop squeaking days after the warranty’s up. Manufacturing defects are par for the course and high intensity use will highlight any potential flaws much quicker.

So, at the risk of jinxing you all and kick-starting a year of melting graphics cards and expiring PSUs, how about we all come to terms with our grief and let rip on the last piece of gaming hardware which died on us. It could be anything from a keyboard to a games console, right on up to a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti which has been consigned to the slag heap.

What was the last gaming hardware to die on you and what happened? Has it put you off ever buying from that particular manufacturer again?

Spill the beans below!