Sony has revealed the most downloaded games on the PlayStation Store for the entirety of 2019. It’s filled with all the usual suspects but what we’re really interested in is the bestselling DLC of the year.

These days, every game under the sun has DLC in some form so we were expecting a wide range of expansions, battle passes and whatnot. Well, no.

Fortnite has completed a clean sweep.

The top 10 most downloaded bits of DLC on the US PlayStation Network were all Fortnite costumes. The specific DLC was slightly different on the EU PSN but the story is exactly the same - the top 10 most popular bits of DLC in Europe were all Fortnite cosmetics.

PlayStation Bestselling DLC of 2019

EU PSN US PSN 1 Fortnite – The Laguna Pack Fortnite – The Laguna Pack 2 Fortnite – The Cobalt Pack Fortnite – The Cobalt Pack 3 Fortnite: Battle Royale – The Wilde Pack Fortnite: Battle Royale – The Wilde Pack 4 Fortnite: Battle Royale – The Red Strike Pack Fortnite: Battle Royale – The Red Strike Pack 5 Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack 6 Fortnite: Battle Royale – Breakpoint’s Challenge Pack Fortnite: Battle Royale – Breakpoint’s Challenge Pack 7 Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founder’s Pack Fortnite – Lava Legends Pack 8 Fortnite – Lava Legends Pack Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founder’s Pack 9 Fortnite: Battle Royale – Shadows Rising Pack Fortnite – Fallen Love Ranger Challenge Pack 10 Fortnite Battle Royale – The Summit Striker Pack Fortnite – Batman Caped Crusader Pack

If you ever delude yourself, as I sometimes guiltily do, into thinking Fortnite is perhaps dying, do yourself a favour and remember that culturally significant games such as Fortnite are nigh-on untouchable these days. Just look at the bestselling games in the world, Minecraft and Grand Theft Auto V, or the mobile phenomenon that was, and still is, Pokemon Go. In 2019, Pokemon Go had its most successful year ever, grossing almost $1 billion. From the outside it can be easy to think some of these games don’t matter anymore but they’re still attracting obscenely large audiences.

Which brings us back to the bestselling DLC of the year, entirely dominated by Fortnite. Cosmetics aren’t even what comes to mind for most of us when we think about DLC but clearly it’s a revenue stream that totally works. There was some great DLC in 2019 such as Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, Assassins Creed: Odyssey - Fate of Atlantis and Civilization VI - Gathering Storm, but apparently none of it could hold a candle to Fortnite’s pineapple-themed Laguna Pack. The more you know, eh?