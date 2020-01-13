Sony is allegedly planning to skip E3 for the second year running despite the imminent launch of the PlayStation 5 during Holiday 2020.

The platform holder was conspicuous by its absence at E3 2019, and barely registered during E3 2018, in truth, and it seems as if Sony is prepared to forgo the biggest gaming show in the world in favour of its own events.

Sadly we have to rely on the notoriously unreliable industry analyst Michael Pachter for this one, although the much maligned Pachter does tend to draw a line between speculation and knowledge. On this particular topic he’s putting it down to inside knowledge, so we’d be inclined to take his word for it.

“As far as I know, Sony don’t plan to attend E3” claimed Pachter during a chat with VGC. “I think that’s a huge mistake, as their ‘focus on the consumer’ is not inconsistent with their attendance at the premier industry trade show. I hope they change their minds, but I am sceptical.”

Sony is expected to be hosting its own PlayStation 5 reveal event imminently. Rumours have pointed toward a February PlayStation Meeting, although we’re in the realm of pure conjecture at this point. Connecting the dots between the PS5 and the current generation of hardware, Sony sent out invites on February 1st, 2013, for a PlayStation Meeting on February 20th. It was here the PlayStation 4 was revealed prior to its launch the following November. As the old saying goes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, so we could imagine Sony adopting a similar schedule for the PS5 reveal and launch.

Elsewhere, it would appear Microsoft may be opting for a more traditional approach this year. Pachter believes Microsoft is still set to appear at E3 2020 and will present all the biggest news regarding the Xbox Series X and the titles expected at launch and beyond.

Do you think Sony can get away with skipping E3 for a second year running? Does this present a big opportunity for Microsoft to steal the limelight? Let us know what you think of below!

Source