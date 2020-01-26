You know that feeling when someone hands you a box of Celebrations and there's just a sea of Bounty's left? That's what February's like in videogames. Everyone's eaten all the Galaxy's and Maltesers Teaser's before the holidays and now we're making do with what's left.

It's not all bad news though, there are some interesting titles inbound but you've got do some digging to unearth them. You don't need to bother getting your hands dirty though as we've pulled together some of the biggest games releasing in February 2020 right here.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics - February 4th / PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Zombie Army 4: Dead War - February 4th / PC, PS4, Xbox One

Stoneshard - February 6th / PC

Darksiders Genesis - February 14th / PS4, Xbox One, Switch







Dreams - February 14th / PS4

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition - February 14th / PC, PS4

¬¬g_id:36878[The Suicide of Rachel Foster]¬¬ - February 19th / PC, PS4, Xbox One

Persona 5 Scramble - February 20th / PS4

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - February 25th / PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV - February 28th / PC, PS4

