Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy VII Remake has been delayed. Originally scheduled to launch on March 3rd, FFVII Remake has now been pushed back to April 10th in order to make some last-minute improvements to quality.

“We know that so many of you are looking forward to the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake and have been waiting patiently to experience what we have been working on. In order to ensure we deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve, we have decided to move the release date to April 10, 2020,” says Yoshinori Kitase, producer of FFVII Remake.

“We are making this tough decision in order to give ourselves a few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game and to deliver you with the best possible experience. I, on behalf of the whole team, want to apologize to everyone, as I know this means waiting for the game just a little bit longer.

“Thank you for your patience and continued support”

From a business point of view, this looks like a brutal delay which can’t have come easy for Square Enix. Final Fantasy VII Remake was the first big launch of 2020. It had a clean run-up for two months during which which Zombie Army 4: Dead War is probably the biggest game. Now FFVII Remake is sandwiched between Animal Crossing, Resident Evil 3 Remake, Doom Eternal and Cyberpunk 2077. It’s a huge game so it’s not exactly going to struggle but such a move is surely going to make a dent.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now coming to PS4 on April 10th. There's still no word on a PC or Xbox One release but we'd imagine it'll come in time.