Square Enix has hit a double bogey today with the announcement that Marvel's Avengers has been delayed. This follows the news earlier today of Final Fantasy VII Remake’s release date being pushed back five weeks.

The teams at Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal have confirmed its Marvel’s Avengers tie-in has been delayed from May 15th all the back to September 4th.

“At Crystal Dynamics our ambition has always been to deliver the ultimate Avengers gaming experience. In order to achieve that goal, we have made the difficult decision to move the release date of Marvel’s Avengers to September 4, 2020,” write Scot Amos & Ron Rosenberg.

“As fans ourselves, it’s an honor and a privilege to work with these legendary characters and we know what these Super Heroes mean to us and True Believers around the world. When we set out to bring you our vision for Marvel’s Avengers, we committed to delivering an original story-driven campaign, engaging co-op, and compelling content for years to come. To that end, we will spend this additional development time focusing on fine tuning and polishing the game to the high standards our fans expect and deserve.

“The worldwide teams working on Marvel’s Avengers sincerely appreciate the support you’ve shown us. We thrive on your enthusiasm and feedback and we can’t wait to show you more. We apologize for the delay. We’re confident it will be worth the wait.”

While the Marvel’s Avengers game doesn’t look particularly terrible, it doesn’t look jaw-droppingly either, at least from the small slices we’ve seen so far. We know from experience though that the teams at Eidos and Crystal Dynamics are an incredibly talented bunch with a strong record who, given enough time, will assuredly deliver the goods.